Meade School Board wants accounting of county overpayment

STURGIS — The Meade School District won’t be paying back an overpayment of $79,000 from Meade County until a thorough accounting of the incident is done.
The Meade School District was to have received $26,576.74 in apportionment money for June which the Meade County Clerk of Courts collects from traffic fines and fines imposed at the Tilford Weigh Station on Interstate 90.
But, instead, the county auditor’s office deposited $105,578.57 into the school district’s account – an overpayment of $79,001.83.
The Meade School Board voted unanimously Monday to ask the South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit to review the incident and verify that the error was indeed an overpayment of apportionment money.
Meade School Board member Charlie Wheeler said the school district shouldn’t be so hasty in paying back the money.
He explained that there has been a lot of turnover in Meade County offices. Long-time auditor Lisa Schieffer resigned on May 11. Then, the Meade County Commission voted to replace Schieffer with Meade County facility manager/IT director Kevin Forrester.
“It’s not an issue of the quality of people that are in there. It has to do with knowledge,” Wheeler said of the auditor’s office. “We let an encyclopedia’s worth of knowledge walk out of that office as members of Meade County when Lisa resigned.”
Brett Burditt, Meade County School District business manager, confirmed that there has been significant turnover since May in the county auditor’s office.
“The new staff up there has experienced some growing pains,” he said.
Burditt explained that when the Meade County Clerk of Courts turned over the county apportionment last month, a miscalculation was made and the county paid the school district considerably more than what they were supposed to get.
“We really didn’t get deep into the numbers until the end of July,” Burditt said.
The school district received the deposit of funds totaling $105,578.57 on July 23, but did not get the supporting report that explained the total.
Burditt then called Kevin Forrester, who is serving as interim auditor for Meade County.
“We got together and did some research, and got to looking at the numbers,” Burditt said.
Once the county staff got organized and were ready to present their recommended course of action, Burditt and one of his staff members spent the afternoon at the county office to rectify the issue.
“We walked through what happened, and determined that there was an overpayment of $79,000 made to us on July 23,” Burditt said.
He told the county that the school district would need to reconcile its accounting for July. Then, Burditt would bring the request to return the money to the county at the Meade School Board’s August meeting for their consideration.
“Then, if the board is willing to do that, then we would cut a check in accounts payable and pay them back the $79,000 overpayment,” Burditt said.
Wheeler also pointed out that the money was deposited on July 23 when by state statute apportionments are to be paid by the 20th day of the month.
“It was three days late. It was a violation of state codified law of when we got it,” he said.
There are four school districts in Meade County with each receiving a portion of the apportionment money, Burditt said. They include the Meade School District, Faith, Rapid City, and Douglas. Burditt said the other districts also were overpaid for June.
“What happened was that they just used the wrong number to determine what was to be paid out. It was just a miscalculation,” he said.
Wheeler said although $79,000 is a lot of money, he worries that the county may miscalculate other monies due the school district.
“This time we are just talking about a small number, but we’ve got larger numbers of income that are going to be coming in from taxes collected when we get into the millions of dollars,” he said. “How much time are we going to have to spend trying to figure out if this is the right amount of money or is it not the right amount of money this time.”
