Meade school board to review budget in August

STURGIS — Meade District school board members will receive a revised 2021-22 budget for discussion at their August meeting.
The budget was scheduled for approval at Monday’s meeting, with no recommended changes. However, the original motion failed on a 4-4 vote.
Holly Good, Lee Spring, Joe Urbaniak, and Charlie Wheeler voted yes. Tracy Konst, John Nachtigall, Darrell Vig, and JT Vig cast the no votes.
Capital outlay proved to be the main concern for those who voted no. Specifically, it was a contingency amount of $900,000 that marked a $400,000 increase from last year’s budget.
Business manager Brett Burditt, in responding to a question, said the increase partly resulted from not bringing as many capital projects before the board. He added this was also to free up cash if needed.
“Based on what I’ve read in financial reports, I don’t know that we need that much money,” member JT Vig said. He added he understands the need to keep money in place.
Vig said filling coffers might not be the best idea at this time. “I don’t want to short us,” he said, adding he is fine with the lower figure.
Nachtigall favored decreasing the contingency amount, possibly down to the 2020 total of $500,000. “Option one is to give that back to the taxpayers, or pay off some of our debt limit,” he added.
Burditt said refinancing occurred in April, with interest rates dropping. He added other rates are locked in.
Superintendent Don Kirkegaard cited three reasons for the increased contingency amount. The first is because of incoming federal funds.
The district requests a dollar amount for capital outlay, Kirkegaard said. He added a mill levy is requested for the general fund, which is an entirely separate category.
“If we request the same amount this year as we did last year, your taxes will go down unless your growth was higher than the normal,” Kirkegaard said.
August valuations must be done by September. Kirkegaard said auditors need that information so they may figure out tax requests.
Burditt said county ag valuations increased from $528 million last year to $548 million this year. Owner-occupied increased from $850 million to $902 million, with commercial going from $414 million to $421 million.
Board members will receive a revised budget.
