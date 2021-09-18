Meade School Board reviews Jenter land purchase agreement

STURGIS — The Meade School Board discussed, but took no action on the purchase of eight acres of land adjacent Stagebarn Middle School.
At its monthly meeting Monday, the board reviewed a purchase agreement between the district and Dr. George Jenter for the land which stated that the purchase price would be $1 million.
Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard has said, and reiterated Monday at the meeting, that there is nothing in the works for the land.
He said it is designed to give future school boards the opportunity to make good decisions.
“There’s nothing in a five-year plan or even a 10-year plan that would say that we are going to build,” he said. “We’re proposing to purchase this land just because it’s available next to our buildings. We know that it is the best land in the area for us to build in the future.”
Kirkegaard said the board would likely discuss the purchase agreement again at its October meeting and would possibly take action on the purchase at its November meeting.
There is currently a billboard, owned by Lamar Advertising, on the property which has a signed lease with a billboard company. Board member Charlie Wheeler asked how if the billboard and lease would be included in the sale.
A section of the purchase agreement does state that at closing, the seller will assign all right and title of the lease and the buyer (the school district) would be entitled to all rent payments accruing under the lease on or after the date of closing.
Interestingly, another item on the board agenda Monday had to deal with interest by advertising companies to place more signs along Interstate 90 on property near Stagebarn Middle School.
Meade School Business Manager Brett Burditt said he is not promoting anything at this point, but told the board he has received communication from advertising companies that say they would be willing to sit down and talk with the district about long-term leases for billboards.
“Since we are going to inherit one through the purchase, I just want you to know that there is interest at some point in time,” he said. “If there is interest from the board, then as such I can at least provide a different response to them.”
Burditt said he has been telling the advertising companies that at this time, the district is just not interested in getting into the advertising business.
The district has about a quarter mile of prime frontage land along Interstate 90.
“As long as we have a say in what goes on it, then I don’t see why we wouldn’t put up billboards and make some money for the district,” Wheeler said.
The board took no action on the issue of billboards on school land.
