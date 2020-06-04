Meade School Board race a nail-biter

STURGIS — The race for Meade School Board went down to the wire Tuesday with Lawrence County votes securing the win for candidate Holly Good.
For most of the night while votes were being counted, about half of the 12 candidates were within a percentage point of one another for the lead.
Although the Secretary of State’s website, which shows precinct by precinct vote totals, showed the winners Tuesday morning as Urbaniak, Vig and Sheila Trask, those numbers did not include ballots from voters who live within the Meade School District, but in Lawrence County.
Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer and officials with the Meade School District had the correct numbers, which included votes from Boulder Canyon and Whitewood in Lawrence County. Those numbers showed that Darrell Vig had the most votes with 1,250 followed by incumbent Joe Urbaniak and Good with 1,130 votes. Trask had 1,081 and Terry Koontz had 1,033.
Good joked Wednesday that the outcome came after her normal bedtime.
“I was certainly surprised,” said the longtime Douglas School District teacher. “I told myself I would be OK with fourth.”
Instead, she will be one of the three new Meade School Board members who will be sworn into their new position in July.
Good said a top priority for the board will be keeping students learning without them physically being in school buildings.
“We are going to need to develop a game plan for the pandemic,” she said.
Schieffer said her office reports figures to the South Dakota Secretary of State website. Then, they manually add the Lawrence County numbers to those cast in Meade County to determine the top vote getters in the school board race.
Schieffer said she didn’t want to merge all the numbers which would then skew the Meade County numbers by adding Lawrence County numbers in.
“We followed up with the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday morning to make sure we were correct in how we did our reporting to the state, and we were,” Schieffer said.
Rory Mennenger, elections and federal project coordinator with the state, told Schieffer that if they had added the Lawrence County numbers into the system it would have “messed up” the Meade County numbers and would show more votes cast than voters.
“Somehow you just need to let the people know the results on the ENR site are only Meade results for that race and are not complete because they do not include Lawrence County’s votes,” he told Schieffer in an email.
Here are the final results from Tuesday’s Meade School Board election: Darrell Vig (1,250), Joe Urbaniak (1,234), Holly Good (1,130), Bob Burns (932), R.J. Ludwick (293), Brian Voight (581), Terry Koontz (1,033), Jon Swan (828), Curt Johnson (529), Shelia Trask (1,080), Sara Nelson (984) and Cody King (693).
The top vote getters will join current Meade School Board members JT Vig, Charlie Wheeler, Cody Weber, Tracy Konst, Lee Spring and John Nachtigall.
Current board president Dennis Chowen and member Courtney Mack did not seek re-election this year.
