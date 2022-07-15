Meade School board opts to lower tax ask

STURGIS — The Meade School Board could, by law, collect $3 in taxes for every $1,000 of valuation on property within the school district to pay for capital outlay projects such as land, buildings, new computers or even a new roof.
But the board this week actually lowered the amount it will ask for from taxpayers in the coming year because the total value of property within the district has gone up nearly $28.8 million – an increase of 2.63%.
On average, properties in Meade County increased by about 18% in value mostly because of the hot housing and property markets.
The levy last year was about $2.65 for every $1,000 of valuation.
The board was presented with two options concerning the capital outlay tax levy at its meeting Monday. The options were for assessment of taxes for 2022 payable in 2023.
The first, based on the budget approved by the district, showed a preliminary valuation of property in the school district at $2,595,821,086. Because the district wanted to generate $5.85 million for capital outlay, the mil levy would be set at $2.25 per $1,000 of valuation.
The second was based on capturing the growth of property value in the district to generate $6 million for capital outlay. To arrive at that amount, the district would need to ask for $2.31 for every $1,000 of value.
Because costs of everything continues to rise, the district wants to tap into the robust property valuation to pay for those increases, Meade School District Business Manager Brett Burditt said.
Inflation has increased the cost the district has to pay for everything from building materials to computers.
“It will help us offset those ongoing costs for those future projects and so that’s kind of what’s precipitated the change from that $5.85 million to $6 million,” he told school board members.
Tax bills constantly go up and down and the district can’t control that, Burditt said.
“What we can’t say is we’re working very hard as a school district to be conscientious of how much we’re asking taxpayers to pay,” he said.
Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt had sent a note to school board members explaining the rationale to approve the $2.31 mill levy and increase the capital outlay revenue by $150,000.
He said board members need to consider the pending high school cafeteria project and bonding cost, technology replacement (computers for students) in the next one to two years and land acquisition needs for the next 5-10 years.
If the district were to ask for the maximum amount allowed by law, they could generate more than $7 million in capital outlay funds. But, that also would mean the property owners would see higher tax bills also.
“If we look at the way things are going, this is a good compromise,” Burditt said. “We are ensuring that we are making sustainable moves. We don’t want people to lose confidence in how we are laying out our vision for capital outlay and tax dollars.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.