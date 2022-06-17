Meade School Board moves forward with growth plans

STURGIS — The Meade School Board moved forward this week with two plans that address continued growth in the district.
The board, at its meeting Monday, approved contracts for developing a comprehensive masterplan for the district and for designing a new cafeteria/multi-purpose area for Sturgis Brown High School.
The board’s action on the comprehensive plan directs incoming superintendent Wayne Wormstadt to work with Architecture Incorporated of Rapid City to determine the final parameters for the strategic plan.
The purpose of the plan is to provide a roadmap for the future. District officials say the process starts a district-wide and community-wide discussion about the future of education and how the Meade School District can best address the future and be ready for its implications.
Jordan Burbach, a principal architect with Arch Inc., said the overall scope of developing the plan will be to look at the district’s main buildings, determine their capacity and what spaces may be needed in the future at those buildings as the district continues to grow.
“Part of our facility plan will be a demographics study to look at population trends within the district, and where the growth is so we have a good understanding of the capacity of each facility,” Burbach told the board.
Burbach said Meade School Business Manager Brett Burditt and the district’s Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Todd Battles do a great job at determining what maintenance and repair projects are needed at all district facilities. So, in doing the plan Arch Inc. will not explore or recommend any maintenance or repair-type projects.
“Our main objective for this is to look at capacities and see how we can propose or recommend expansions or projects at these various schools to help accommodate growth,” he said.
They also would look to where the district could acquire land for construction of new facilities in the future, Burbach said.
Cost to the district for development of the plan will be about $43,000.
Also at the meeting Monday, Meade Food Service Director Rhonda Ramsdell, and Sturgis Brown High School Principal Pete Wilson gave a brief presentation on the need for a new/remodeled SBHS cafeteria and commons area.
After considerable discussion, the school board approved a contract 7-2 with Arch Inc., for design of the cafeteria/commons area at a cost of $385,500. Voting in favor were Holly Good, Terry Koontz, Aaron Odegaard, Lee Spring, Charlie Wheeler, Darrell Vig and Joe Urbaniak. John Nachtigall and J.T. Vig voted against the proposal.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.