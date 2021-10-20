Meade School Board hires superintendent search firm

STURGIS — The Meade School Board has hired Dakota Education Consulting/ASBSD to conduct a superintendent search for the district.
On a 7-2 vote at their meeting Thursday, the board agreed to accept the proposal from Dakota Education Consulting/ASBSD to begin a search to replace Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard who has submitted his resignation.
Voting yes were board president Joe Urbaniak, vice president Lee Spring, Holly Good, Terry Koontz, John Nachtigall, Aaron Odegaard and Darrell Vig. Members JT Vig and Charlie Wheeler voted against hiring the firm.
The board had initially voted on hiring Ray & Associates to do the search. That vote failed 7-2 with Wheeler and Koontz voting ‘yes’ and all others voting ‘no.’
The board held a special meeting on Oct. 6 to interview three firms to do the superintendent search. The firms interviewed were Dakota Education Consulting/ASBSD, Ray & Associates, and McPherson & Jacobson.
At that meeting, the board decided to wait until its meeting Oct. 12 to make a final decision. Because of the weather, the Tuesday, Oct. 12, meeting of the school board was postponed to Thursday, Oct. 14.
“They had three good proposals. Any one of the three would do a good job,” Kirkegaard said. “I’m confident they will get some good candidates internal, statewide and nationally.”
The board is still working out a timeline for the search.
“They will try to interview in early January with the idea that they will have a new person hired for July 1. Will have him or her hired by the February board meeting at the latest,” Kirkegaard said.
Kirkegaard said he has reached out to superintendents across the state that he believes may be interested in the Sturgis job and shared that someone may be contacting them to have them considered.
Kirkegaard returned to the Meade School District in July of 2019 after two years as superintendent at the West Bend (Wis.) School District.
He had served as superintendent in the Meade School District for nearly seven years before stepping down in December of 2017 to become South Dakota’s Secretary of Education. He served in that capacity for about six months.
The Meade School Board accepted Kirkegaard’s resignation at its September meeting which will be effective June 30, 2022.
