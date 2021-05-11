Meade School Board forum Wednesday

STURGIS — Candidates for the Meade School Board will participate in a forum Wednesday in Sturgis.
This year’s candidates include Kassi Barry, New Underwood; Terry Koontz, Sturgis; Aaron Odegaard, Black Hawk; Megan Snyder, Sturgis; Shelia Trask, Elm Springs; and Charlie Wheeler, Piedmont.
The forum, sponsored by the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, will be in the commissioners’ room at the Erskine Building, 1300 Sherman St., Sturgis. There will be a social from 5:30-6 p.m. The forum begins at 6 p.m. and will be moderated by Francie Ruebel-Alberts.
There are three seats open on the board this year. The three-year terms of Cody Weber, Tracy Konst, and Wheeler expire in June.
Weber, who served as the board’s vice president, officially resigned from the Meade School Board at its March meeting citing health reasons.
The board will not fill Weber’s position. Instead, that seat will remain vacant until filled when the new board member takes office in July. And Konst said he would not seek re-election.
The school board election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8.
Polling locations for the election will be the Central Meade County School, Elm Springs School, Hereford Hall, Opal School, Piedmont Gym, Sturgis Community Center, and Whitewood City Hall.
Following is a short introduction of each candidate:
Kassi Barry, New Underwood. Barry works for Builder FirstSource. She and her husband, Kyle, have three children attending Meade Schools. Barry said she is seeking a school board seat because she would really like to see the district come together as one. “We need to quit the us vs. them all the time. When one area of the district needs something, we need to figure out how to get that done without taking from another,” she said.
Terry Koontz, Sturgis. Koontz and her husband, Hardy, had four children attend schools in the Meade School District. She currently has three grandchildren attending schools in the district. Koontz is owner of Fabric Junction in Sturgis. She said she is running for school board because she believes that Meade 46-1 is a good school district and would like to help it become even better. “I also believe in being a good steward of the taxpayer’s dollars. I believe that my past experience on the school board with be of help as we move forward,” she said.
Aaron Odegaard, Black Hawk. Odegaard and his wife, Samantha, have five children who attend Meade Schools. Odegaard is a teacher at Stagebarn Middle School which will end at the end of this school year. He is also owner of Garage Solutions and an evaluator for Western Governors University. Odegaard said he is running for school board because he is very passionate about the community and believes the basis of any good community requires a focus on children. “I will bring quality perspective and insight to the school board. I have been an educator for four years, was a police officer for three years, and was a foster and adoptive parent for seven years. Thus, I have interacted with students from many perspectives.”
Megan Snyder, Sturgis. She and her husband, Brandon, have two children who attend Meade School District schools. Snyder works as an administrative assistant in the Pennington County Human Resources office. She said she is seeking a seat on the school board to give a voice to the Sturgis community. “I feel our current board does a good job, but we need voices from the cities, too, in order for the board to be equitable and provide representation of all students so that they may reach their full potential. Further, my background in social services and education gives me a unique perspective, different from the current board, which is important to have.”
Shelia Trask, Elm Springs. Trask and her husband, Tom, have three grown children and two grandchildren. She works as a self-employed rancher and part-time office assistant at Belle Fourche Livestock and Philip Livestock. She is also a part-time EMT. Trask said she is running for school board because her priority is a quality education for all. “Meade County 46-1 has a superior set of teachers and staff. I’d be honored to be a part of the system in this capacity and support students, teachers and staff.”
Charlie Wheeler, Piedmont. Wheeler has had three children attend and graduate from Meade Schools. Wheeler owns a vacation rental company. Wheeler is completing his second term on the school board. He said he is seeking re-election because he wants all students to have a voice and be heard and wants to be that voice not only for students, but also teachers and the administration. “We have some big decisions coming up in the next few years and I would like to be a part of the discussion,” he said.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Meade 46-1 School Board Election Forum
WHEN: Wednesday, May 12. Social from 5:30-6 p.m. followed by forum.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room of the Erskine Building, 1300 Sherman St., Sturgis
MORE: Francie Ruebel-Alberts will be moderating the event.
