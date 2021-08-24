Meade School Board considering superintendent search options

The Meade School Board could begin the search for a new superintendent within a month.
The board discussed the issue at its regular meeting last week, but took no action.
Current superintendent Don Kirkegaard said that in September, he would give the board a formal letter of resignation effective for the end of the 2021-22 school year. That will officially open up the opportunity for the school board to start the process of looking for a new superintendent.
“Typically with a superintendent search you are going to start advertising in November or early December and interview late December or early January,” he said.
Superintendents do not want to be a lame duck in their district, Kirkegaard said.
“They don’t want to be hired in November because now they’ve got November through June as a lame duck in their district. I think you want to offer somebody a contract hopefully in January that they can be on board for July 1,” he said.
Kirkegaard explained that there are four search firms that do the brunt of superintendent searches in South Dakota, and the Meade School District has used some in the past. They include Dakota Educational Consulting (who work in conjunction with the South Dakota Associated School Boards), McPherson & Jacobsen, Ray and Associates, and Exec. Inc.
Kirkegaard said that if the board wanted to use a search firm, he could line up representatives of those companies to do a presentation before choosing one.
“The advantage to doing a search firm is that they will vet the candidates. They will recruit the candidates,” he said.
School board president Joe Urbaniak said he favored using a search firm.
“Having gone through this process, it’s brutal. I do not want to tackle this by ourselves,” he said. “I personally would like to see us interview a couple of these consulting firms to help us out with this process just because I know it is a pile of work.”
If the board did not want to hire a search firm, the school board could do the search internally and have candidates apply directly to the human resources department.
“I’m going to give you as absolute much assistance as I can without influencing your decision as to who the new superintendent should be,” Kirkegaard said. “You don’t want me to pick my predecessor. You want to pick my predecessor. Period.”
Kirkegaard said he has reached out to superintendents across the state that he believes may be interested in the Sturgis job and shared that someone may be contacting them in September, October or November to have them considered.
Kirkegaard returned to the Meade School District in July of 2019 after two years as superintendent at the West Bend (Wis.) School District.
He had served as superintendent in the Meade School District for nearly seven years before stepping down in December of 2017 to become South Dakota’s Secretary of Education. He served in that capacity for about six months.
