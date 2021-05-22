Meade School Board candidates share thoughts at forum

STURGIS — Student-teacher ratios and other topics were tackled by candidates for the Meade School Board at a forum May 12.
This year’s candidates include Kassi Barry, New Underwood; Terry Koontz, Sturgis; Aaron Odegaard, Black Hawk; Megan Snyder, Sturgis; Shelia Trask, Elm Springs; and Charlie Wheeler, Piedmont.
The forum, sponsored by the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, was held in commissioners’ room at the Erskine Building.
Francie Ruebel-Alberts, a retired teacher, served as the moderator.
The forum began with an opening statement from each of the candidates, followed by questions that Ruebel-Alberts formulated. As the forum progressed members of the audience provided questions. Each candidate had two minutes to make statements and respond to each question.
Approximately 20 people attended the forum which ended with the question: “Why should we vote for you for school board?”
Incumbent candidate Charlie Wheeler responded: “I don’t know. I do know, but that is something I have learned to say over my time on the school board. When I don’t know something I go and find an answer. I’m willing to change my mind. I’m willing to listen.”
Aaron Odegaard, who will be leaving his middle school teaching job at Stagebarn Middle School at the end of this year, said his experience in education should be the reason someone votes for him.
“I have a passion for kids, if that’s not obvious by my life choices. I want to have a voice and speak up for what’s best for kids and our communities,” he said.
Kassi Barry said she is about creating unity within the district.
“Let’s work for what is best for all of the communities, not just rural, not just Piedmont, just really try to unite the district the best we can while keeping the students in mind,” she said.
Shelia Trask said she sees the school board as a team.
“I would love to serve and be a team member. We have a top quality staff and we need to keep our students in mind and be able to serve them,” she said.
Terry Koontz said the first time she ran for school board she did it because she believed it was a way she could be involved in her children’s education. Now, the focus has changed to be involved in her grandchildren’s education.
“With my past experience, I can help the board. I can bring some of that history that we need to bring forward to what we need to make decisions for the future,” she said.
Megan Snyder said her passion is helping people, specifically helping children and families.
“That has been my career. That has been my life,” she said. “With my background in social services and my volunteerism that I bring a unique perspective to the board.”
A member of the audience also asked the candidates: “What would be your ideal student-teacher ratio in the Meade School District?”
Shelia Trask said she would like to see the ratio around 20 or even 18 students for every one teacher.
Terry Koontz said she also would like to see a ratio of 18 to 20 students per teacher.
“As the kids get older, I know the classes can handle more,” she said.
Megan Snyder said her “pie-in-the-sky” ideal would be 14 to 1.
“We know that is not realistic, especially for our district, so keeping it close to that 20 to 25 range, which I kind of believe is where we are sitting now, is realistic at this point,” she said.
Charlie Wheeler said all candidates would probably love to see a lower student to teacher ratio, but it comes down to what the district can afford.
Aaron Odegaard said the student-teacher ratio issue hits home for him because in the first two years as a teacher in the new Stagebarn Middle School the seventh then eighth grade classes had an average of above 30 students per teacher.
“I can tell you from several personal levels why that is really unacceptable. It was bad,” he said. “You talk about students falling through the cracks. We as teachers didn’t even get to converse with all the students. We were behavior managers. We weren’t teachers. And that’s not a good feeling.”
Odegaard said his ideal would be between 20 to 25 students to one teacher.
Kassi Barry said her ideal would also be in the 20 to 25 students per teacher ratio.
There are three seats open on the Meade School Board this year. The three-year terms of Cody Weber, Tracy Konst, and Wheeler expire in June. Weber and Konst did not seek re-election.
The school board election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8.
Polling locations for the election will be the Central Meade County School, Elm Springs School, Hereford Hall, Opal School, Piedmont Gym, Sturgis Community Center, and Whitewood City Hall.
