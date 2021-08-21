Meade School Board approves 2021-22 budget

STURGIS — The Meade School Board unanimously approved a 2021-22 budget at its meeting Monday, but not without considerable discussion concerning how much to set aside in the district’s capital outlay contingency fund.
The board was to have approved the budget at its meeting in July, but some board members requested a more in-depth look at that contingency fund, specifically a plan to put $900,000 in the fund this year.
Meade School District Business Manager Brett Burditt has said that because of the need for money to spend on construction projects in the next three to five years, the district should put aside about 13% — or $900,000 — from this year’s capital outlay fund for future use.
“It is asking people to commit a lot of money to future projects that we haven’t even discussed in detail. That’s that leap of faith that you as board members have to decide if you are willing to get behind,” Burditt said.
The district’s 2021-22 general fund budget totals $21,645,475. That is up from $20,406,065 in 2020-21. The capital outlay fund for 2021-22 is $7,356,280 as compared to $6,090,000 this year.
Burditt said county ag valuations increased from $528 million last year to $548 million this year. Owner-occupied increased from $850 million to $902 million, with commercial going from $414 million to $421 million.
The school board members were given three options for tax levy request. The general fund and special education levies were the same on all three options, but the capital outlay levy ranged from 2.5 miles to 2.69 mils. The top level will generate $5.85 million.
The vote to approve the levy was 6-3. Members voting in favor were Holly Good, Terry Koontz, Aaron Odegaard, Lee Spring, Charlie Wheeler and Joe Urbaniak. Those voting against were John Nachtigall, Darrell Vig and JT Vig.
The district has about $2 million in ESSER II (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) money and an estimated $3.9 million in ESSER III federal funds available for the next three to four years.
Congress set aside approximately $13.2 billion of the $30.75 billion allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund).
Within the Meade School District’s 2021-22 budget is ESSER II money allocated for school counselors, student computers, summer school staff and materials and other items associated with pandemic expenditures.
It also includes $500,000 for classroom renovation. District officials realized that during the pandemic the classrooms in the Williams Building were not large enough for students to spread out and socially distance from one another.
Another $410,000 is included to replace the air handling units at Sturgis Brown High School to accommodate ionization technology which filters out contaminates in the air.
A large chunk of the ESSER III money — $2.75 million — is being earmarked to add eight additional classrooms at Piedmont Valley Elementary School to address over-crowding and growth in that area of the district.
The total cost of the PVE addition is about $5.5 million. The district will use a combination of ESSER III funds and local dollars to pay for the project.
