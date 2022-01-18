Meade School Board agrees to Memorandum of Understanding with Sturgis ABC

STURGIS — Schools throughout the Meade School District will host programs through May which will be paid with funds from the Sturgis Action for the Betterment of the Community Youth Center.
The Meade School Board approved a Memorandum of Understanding with ABC at the board’s Jan. 10 meeting. In part, it says that the Sturgis Youth Center will provide stipends to teachers providing before and after-school tutoring, STEAM activities and family engagement activities.
The decision was made to close the Youth Center’s after-school program hosted at the ABC building, 1428 Short Track Rd., in Sturgis, in late December because of the lack of staff.
But ABC was allowed by the state to use the agency’s 21st Century Grant money to fund before and after-school programs at locations throughout the Meade School District.
ABC Executive Director Kara Graveman said the program’s original focus was on enrichment for students, but over time, that changed to more of a daycare environment.
The initial plan involves, Sturgis Williams Middle School, Sturgis Brown High School, Whitewood Elementary School, and Stagebarn Middle School. Graveman said they hope to also have programming at Sturgis Elementary School, but they, too, are having difficulty staffing positions.
Here are the after-school programming options being considered for students:
Sturgis Williams Middle School - After School tutoring two days per week, Chess Club, Drama Club, STEM Club, and a summer school transition program for eighth graders going into high school. The transition program will run four days a week, four hours a day for four weeks.
Whitewood Elementary - After school programing five days a week. Several clubs will be formed, but are yet to be determined.
Stagebarn Middle School - Culture/Diversity Club, Spanish Club, and a summer school transition program for eighth graders going into high school. The transition program will run four days a week, four hours a day for four weeks.
Sturgis Brown High School - After school tutoring three days a week, before school tutoring three days a week, Spanish Club, Art Club, Math Club and Science Club.
The programs will be in session from 3-6 p.m. daily after school during the school year, or during extracurricular clubs, and before school.
Staff overseeing the individual programs will be paid $30 per hour. They will be considered independent contractors and be covered under ABC’s general liability insurance.
The Memorandum of Understanding will be reviewed after the Department of Education 21st Century Community Learning Center continuation application is reviewed in August of 2022, and may be renewed with a mutual agreement of ABC and the Meade School District.
