Meade retirees honored at reception

MEADE COUNTY — A public reception was held Wednesday to honor the Meade School District employees who are retiring as well as those who have worked 15, 20, 30, and 35 years, and those selected as teacher and professional technical support staff employee of the year. Retirees include from left, Sturgis Brown High School teacher Ron Grimsley, five years; district-wide special services teacher Karen Johnson, 29 years; Sturgis Elementary School special services paraprofessional Debbie Patmore, 17 years; Sturgis Brown High School administrative assistant Pam Anderson, 12 years; district-wide testing coordinator Guyla Ness, 39 years; and district-wide curriculum director Jeff Ward, 29 years. Not pictured, but retiring are Whitewood Elementary School teacher Michael Jones, 17 years; and Sturgis Williams Middle School paraprofessional Norma Howard, 29 years.
