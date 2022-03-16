SUMMERSET — Some patrons of the Meade School District made their case for a high school in the Piedmont/Summerset area Monday.
“You have said that it is on your radar, but it needs to be your priority,” parent Ashley Frey told members of the Meade School Board gathered for their monthly meeting at the Stagebarn Middle School gym Monday evening. “We want a high school. Please make it a bigger priority. Do more. Do it faster. We will support you however we can.”
Her comments brought rousing applause from a crowd of about 100 district patrons on hand for the meeting.
The Piedmont/Summerset area of the Meade School District has and continues to grow faster than any other segment of the district. Piedmont Valley Elementary School and Stagebarn Middle School were built with future growth in mind, but are filling fast.
And more housing planned for the area will only add to the enrollment. Summerset Mayor Melanie Torno, who has a student at PVE and another at Stagebarn Middle School, said the community is growing exponentially.
“Summerset is exploding,” she said.
There are five major housing projects in the works in Summerset that will bring nearly 1,000 new housing units to the community, she said.
“That doubles our population,” Torno said.
The mayor said she would ensure that the city of Summerset does all they can to keep the school district apprised of growth.
“As much as I would like to as a mom plead to you please build a high school so my kids can stay here instead of having to make that decision between going to Sturgis or driving to Rapid City, as an elected official I have to come to you and say, we want to be a part of the collaboration. We want to work with you and provide you with all of the up-to-date information so you can make the best decision that is going to impact not only my family, but also the citizens of Summerset and throughout Piedmont Valley,” she said.
It’s not so much a question of whether or not a new high school in the Piedmont area makes sense, it’s a question of how to fund it, district officials say.
The district is currently burdened with debt and would not have the funds to issue capital outlay certificates to build a high school, Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said.
“If you are going to build a high school here, it’s going to have to come with a general obligation bond,” he said.
That would mean the district would need to schedule a bond election and more than 60% of eligible voters would need to vote in favor for the district to float the bonds to pay for the school.
And just what might that cost be?
Jordan Burbach, a principal architect with Arc INC in Rapid City who designed Stagebarn Middle School, said current costs of schools are running about $305 per square foot.
Arc INC recently teamed with DLR Group to design the new 327,000 square foot $74 million Jefferson High School in Sioux Falls. And, he is working with the Kadoka School District on a new middle school and high school building. Construction prices continue to increase, he said.
Meade School District Business Manager Brett Burditt estimated that a 100,000 square foot facility would cost about $30 million. Stagebarn Middle School cost about $16.5 million. The capital outlay certificates on that project won’t be paid off until 2036.
Burditt said that is why the district cannot tap into its capital outlay fund for a new high school.
“We can’t service the debt,” he said.
According to the initial building plan for Stagebarn Middle School in 2016, the school was designed to allow for future expansion. The plan stated that the food service, media center, gymnasium, music, and industrial technology rooms would be designed to be shared with a future high school that could be located on the property.
“This site was planned to accommodate a 600-student high school at some point in the future,” Burditt said.
Burbach said a school for 600 students would cost about $60 million in today’s construction environment.
During Kirkegaard’s tenure as superintendent, the district has purchased three tracts of land on the current location of the Stagebarn Middle School.
The district already owned property on which the old Stagebarn Elementary School was situated. The first piece the district bought was a tract which had housed storage units, the second and third pieces were owned by Dr. George Jenter of Sturgis. The latest purchase came just months ago when the district closed on eight acres of land for about $1 million.
“We knew that this is the growth component of the Meade School District, and that we need to be proactive in having property available for that,” Kirkegaard said.
Piedmont Valley Elementary school opened in 2011. It was thought at that time, that the school could meet the needs of the community for about 10 years. It was full to overflowing within three years. The fifth and sixth grades from PVE were later moved to the new Stagebarn Middle School.
“We truly are trying to do everything we can to make sure that we can to make sure that we continue to provide facilities at a minimum for K-8,” Kirkegaard said.
New construction at PVE, which is hoped to be finished by this fall, will add eight new classrooms to the school.
“That gives us a new capacity of 725 kids. Then it’s done. There’s no more room for growth at Piedmont Valley Elementary. It’s tapped out,” he said.
Parent Alex Radway had initially asked the school board to come to Stagebarn for a board meeting to talk about future facilities. At the meeting Monday he again asked the school board to come up with a plan for the Piedmont/Summerset area for the next year, three years, and seven years.
Kirkegaard said the Meade School District has contracted with Arc Inc. to come up with a short-term and long-term facilities plan.
“We hope to have that in place by early fall so that we can have those discussions,” he said.
The 2020 census showed Meade County’s population at 29,852, up from 24,195 in 2000 – a 17.4% increase. That was the second highest growth percentage of a county in South Dakota over that period.
The total enrollment in the Meade School District last fall was 3,086 as compared to 3,009 in 2020. The school district had budgeted for an increase of 33 students, so the district was 44 students above their budgeted number.
