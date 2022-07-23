Meade parent is against litter boxes in schools

STURGIS — “It’s a social-media myth,” Meade School District Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt said of the rumor that people are requesting litter boxes be placed in local schools for students who self-identify as animals.

Yet the parent who asked about the issue at this month’s Meade School Board meeting, wanted to clarify that she opposes the concept.

