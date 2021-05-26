Meade firefighters seek funds for extrication suits

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission is waiting to find out if American Rescue Plan Act money can be used for new extrication suits for firefighters in Meade County before they commit to a purchase.
Bob Young of the Meade County Rural Firefighters Association, along with Scott Lensegrav, Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department chief, asked the commissioners Tuesday for county assistance for the purchase of approximately 108 extrication suits, roughly $1,700 apiece, for a total of $183,600.
“We just felt that the time was right with all this COVID money,” Young said of making the request.
Commission member Rich Liggett said he is in favor of helping the firefighters, but noted that county staff need to determine if the federal money can be used for such a purchase.
Lensegrav said firefighters do a great service for the county and providing assistance to keep firefighters safe would be a great morale booster to the departments.
“If we can spend federal money on this, it would be a great way to spend some of those funds,” Meade County commissioner Doreen Creed said.
Meade County Commission Assistant Jerry Derr said he believed the suits could be something covered by those funds, but would need to do more research for a definitive answer.
The gear is both waterproof and bloodborne pathogen-resistant to provide optimal protection from line-of-duty hazards, Lensegrav said.
“We need something besides blue jeans and a T-shirt,” Young said.
Lensegrav said they would appreciate any help.
“For me to want to protect my guys with stuff like this is huge. I hope you see it that way,” he said.
The county will re-visit the issue at its meeting on June 8.
