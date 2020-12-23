Meade County votes to dissolve town of Buffalo Chip

STURGIS — A years-long battle by the town of Buffalo Chip to retain its status as an incorporated municipality was officially dissolved in minutes Tuesday by the Meade County Commission.
The controversy began in 2015 when area residents petitioned the Meade County Commission to incorporate Buffalo Chip campground as a city.
The beginning of the end of the town came on Nov. 12, when the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled that Buffalo Chip was not a town. The justices were reaffirming a ruling by Fourth Circuit Court Judge Gordon Swanson from February of 2019.
Swanson said Buffalo Chip was not lawfully incorporated as a municipality. He ordered that the town be precluded from exercising its corporate rights and be dissolved.
His order also stated that a copy of the judgement be filed and recorded in the office of the Secretary of State and in the Meade County Register of Deeds office.
James Moore, a special assistant attorney general appointed by the state to oversee the case, sent a letter to Secretary of State Steve Barnett on Dec. 7 in accordance with Swanson’s directive.
Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer told the county commission Tuesday that the Secretary of State’s office contacted her letting her know that the judgement must also come before the Meade County Commission.
“You as the board needed to accept it by resolution,” she said.
The judgement has been filed with the Meade County Register of Deeds and once the resolution has been signed by the board chairman, it will be filed with the Secretary of State, Schieffer said.
The commission unanimously passed the resolution with no discussion.
Buffalo Chip Campground owner Rod Woodruff said he had no comment on the court ruling or the passing of the resolution by the county commission. Woodruff’s son, Daymon, who served as town of Buffalo Chip Board President, could not be reached for comment.
What happens now?
Kent Hagg, who serves as the city attorney for the town of Buffalo Chip, said following the Supreme Court’s ruling that he had questions about how the town is to be dissolved, namely what happens with sales tax that was collected and returned to the town.
According to Stacey Anderson, a spokesperson for the South Dakota Department of Revenue, the town of Buffalo Chip imposed a municipal sales and use tax from January 2016 through June 2019, when Buffalo Chip was operating as a municipality.
The municipal sales and use tax rate for the city of Buffalo Chip was 2%. The Department of Revenue sent to the city of Buffalo Chip municipal sales and use taxes of $259,205.50.
“The Department of Revenue will not be asking for any municipal sales and use tax dollars back from the city of Buffalo Chip because all municipal sales and use tax dollars were paid before the city was dissolved,” Anderson said.
Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer said the town of Buffalo Chip never levied for property taxes, so there is no issue with them paying back any property tax dollars.
Meade County Equalization Director Rhea Crane said her office has taken all the parcels within the incorporated boundaries of the town of Buffalo Chip and changed them to show that they are no longer categorized as part of the municipality.
Dissolution of a town
At issue when the case was heard at the South Dakota Supreme Court level was whether the circuit court erred by allowing the state to bring an action to vacate Buffalo Chip’s Articles of Incorporation and annul Buffalo Chip’s existence.
Also at issue was whether the circuit court erred by finding that SDCL 9-3-1 required both 100 legal residents and 30 voters in the area before the Meade County Commission could set an election for Buffalo Chip to become a municipality.
In 2015, SDCL 9-3-1 stated that no municipality could be incorporated if it had less than 100 legal residents or less than 30 voters.
After holding a hearing and considering testimony, the Meade County Commission concluded that the area of incorporation had more than 30 registered voters and that more than a quarter of the voters signed the petition for incorporation as required by law.
The board, believing that state law had been satisfied, voted to incorporate Buffalo Chip. It scheduled an election for May 7, 2015, so that the voters in the proposed area could affirm the incorporation. The voters approved the request to incorporate, and Buffalo Chip filed its articles of municipal incorporation with the Secretary of State.
Following the election, several Meade County residents and the city of Sturgis appealed the county commission’s decision. After more than a year of litigation, the circuit court declared the incorporation of Buffalo Chip was void, found deficiencies in the petitioner’s filings and the county commission’s procedural process. Then Buffalo Chip and the county appealed the circuit court’s ruling to the South Dakota Supreme Court.
In the appeal, captioned Lippold v. Meade County Board of Commissioners, the Supreme Court reversed the circuit court’s judgment of dissolution because the court held that Sturgis and the petitioners lacked standing to challenge the board’s decision. Only the state of South Dakota, the court explained, could seek to vacate the incorporation of a city when the challenged city is already acting as a municipality.
On May 29, 2018, in response to Lippold, the state filed a quo warranto proceeding to annul the existence of Buffalo Chip. Quo warranto is a legal action used to vacate a corporation’s charter or its articles of incorporation. Buffalo Chip moved to dismiss the lawsuit, contending the state lacked authority to commence the action.
The circuit court ruled the state could bring the action and that SDCL 9-3-1 showed that at least 100 residents and 30 registered voters were needed to be incorporated.
“It would not make sense for the Legislature to authorize the incorporation of a municipality with no residents, which would be possible under Buffalo Chip’s interpretation of SDCL 9-3-1,” Swanson wrote in his ruling in 2019.
Those against the incorporation contended throughout that although 30 people said they were registered voters in the town of Buffalo Chip, few actually lived there.
Hagg said the next recourse in the case could be to appeal to the federal Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Hagg could not be reached for comment Tuesday on whether or not the case would be appealed.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.