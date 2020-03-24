STURGIS — Residents of rural Meade County have overwhelmingly approved a rural ambulance tax district.
There were 480 votes in favor of the tax district and 66 against. Voters came out in force with 305 voting absentee prior to Monday’s special election. Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer said about 30 percent of eligible voters cast ballots.
Ross Lamphere, who lives east of Sturgis and owns and operates Lamphere Ranch Campground, served as spokesperson for the Rural Ambulance Group who helped bring the ambulance tax district issue to a vote.
“I’m glad and real pleased with the results,” Lamphere said.
The ambulance tax district issue was put to a vote once before in December of 2018. At that time, voters in the rural area impacted voted down the proposal with 171 people voting for it and 199 people voting against it.
Lamphere said he believes people were better informed about the tax district proposal this time around.
“The main thing was people just weren’t aware of what was really happening. This time we were able to get the message out, people heard it and understood it and it resulted in overwhelming support for forming the district,” he said.
If the vote is confirmed during a canvass by the Meade County commissioners today, then 60 days later there will be an election of the board of directors of the Rural Ambulance Tax District, tentatively scheduled for May 19.
Those interested in serving on the board of directors may pick up a petition at the county auditor’s office and must have them returned by April 17.
“If there are only five or fewer that file, there would be no election. They would just be seated,” Lamphere said.
Lamphere thanked those who got out and voted.
“I want to thank everyone for stepping up and being involved from the people who carried petitions to get the thing on the ballot to those who contributed money,” he said.
Residents of Sturgis and the town of Buffalo Chip did not vote in the election, only those in designated areas in rural Meade County who reside in the proposed tax district.
The boundaries of the new tax district stretch from Meade County’s border with Lawrence County on the west then north to the Butte County line. It stretches to Tilford on the south and east to a line where Alkali Road passes the Belle Fourche River.
Other north and eastern areas of Meade County are served by other ambulance districts, including Newell, Faith and Enning, with southern areas of the county served by Piedmont and Rapid City, and small portions served by Wall and Ellsworth Air Force Base.
Residents of the city of Sturgis are taxed for ambulance service, but those in rural areas outside the city do not pay taxes specifically for ambulance even though the Sturgis Ambulance Service responds to calls in those areas.
The city says it has continued to make up for shortfalls in the ambulance service budget and has taken the stance that anyone who is afforded the service should be paying for it.
After the first vote to establish an ambulance tax district failed, Sturgis city officials threatened to redraw the ambulance service boundaries excluding rural areas east of Sturgis unless rural residents came up with a way to pay for the shortfall.
The affirmative vote this time around means those who live in the tax district can determine if they will use the Sturgis Ambulance Service to serve their area, or another service.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said it was amazing to see the rural area approve the district so overwhelmingly.
“That’s wonderful to see,” he said.
The city, at its April 6 city council meeting, will take up the issue of extending ambulance service to the rural area through Dec. 31, Ainslie said.
“That would give time for the district to elect their new board, and for their board to decide if they want to contract with us, contract with someone else or start their own,” he said.
Ainslie said the city would abide by whatever decision the new tax district’s board decided.
