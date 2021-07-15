Meade County to tackle medical cannabis regulations July 27

STURGIS — Meade County will begin discussions and invite public input for an ordinance to regulate medical marijuana at their next meeting, July 27 at 10 a.m.
Ken Chleborad, chief deputy state’s attorney told members of the commission Tuesday that the state appears to be moving much faster than originally anticipated, with guidance expected to come as early as Oct. 4, several weeks before the Oct. 29 deadline. Therefore, he said county officials from various departments will begin giving their input for what a Meade County regulations ordinance should look like for medical marijuana use and facilities.
The proposed ordinance will be available on the Meade County website for public review, no later than July 23.
Chleborad said the ordinance will not set rules which the state has already established in its 105-page book of medical marijuana regulations. Those state rules are vast, and include such factors as what a medical marijuana facility can look like, how the business verifies medical marijuana cards, and the size of the motor used to cultivate medical cannabis.
The ordinance could address such factors as days and hours of operation, preventing anyone under 21 from being on the premises, and prohibiting alcohol where cannabis is grown or sold.
“That’s just the starting place,” Chleborad said.
By the end of the day July 23 the ordinance will be available for public viewing on the website at meadecounty.org. Citizens should click on the Resources tab and go to meeting agenda/minutes to find the ordinance.
If the commission adopts the first reading, the ordinance is expected to be finalized at the Aug. 24 Meade County Commission meeting, and would go into effect by Sept. 27 in advance of state regulations.
