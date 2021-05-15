Meade County to offer three new off-sale liquor licenses

STURGIS — Meade County will offer three new off-sale liquor licenses at a price tag of $50,000 each beginning in July.
The South Dakota Legislature this year amended state law so that county governments could distribute licenses that would let businesses sell package liquor for off-site consumption. The new law will take effect July 1.
There are five locations within Meade County that will be grandfathered in under this new law. Those off-sale outlets are located in an unincorporated area of the county, but allowed because of the presence of a post office. They include BJs/Black Hawk Oil, Nellie’s in Enning, Reno’s Casino in Black Hawk, Black Hawk Bar and Grill and the Howes Store.
The Meade County Commission voted 3-2 Tuesday to issue eight licenses with three new licenses being offered. Commissioners Doreen Creed, Ted Seaman and Rod Bradley voted for the proposal. Commissioners Talbot Wieczorek and Rich Liggett voted against it.
The county will do a lottery for the available licenses during the first 30 days they are available. If there are no applicants, then it will be on a first-come, first-served basis for the three licenses.
Liggett initially proposed offering 10 licenses at $25,000 each.
“I think the fewer number you offer, the higher the price you can charge,” Creed said.
Liggett said his concern was that licenses would get “eaten up” by Sturgis-area businesses and there would be none left for developing areas out in Meade County.
The price and number of licenses must be set by resolution of the county commission. Creed made the motion to offer the eight licenses at $50,000 each.
“I think that’s way too high,” Wieczorek said.
Bradley said he could see the price anywhere between $25,000 and $50,000 for the new off-sale liquor license.
License availability for the new off-sale licenses is based on a county’s population. The number of licenses issued pursuant to subdivision 35-4-2(3) may not exceed two for the first 1,000 of population and may not exceed one for each additional 1,500 of population or fraction thereof. The population includes only those residing within the county, but outside the incorporated municipalities and improvement districts, created pursuant to state law, within the county.
The new law also states that no county off-sale license may be issued for a retailer located within three miles of the exterior boundary of an incorporated municipality.
At its meeting in April, Chleborad said he was still researching questions concerning whether or not the Sturgis Municipal Airport is technically part of the incorporated municipality of Sturgis which would mean no off-sale license could be issued within three miles. He told the commission Tuesday that he believed the airport was part of the municipality of Sturgis therefore no licenses could be issued within three miles.
Wieczorek asked when the resolution would need to be in place in the county. Chleboard said it needed to be passed before July 1, when the new state law allowing off-sale licenses takes effect.
Meade County currently has 14 on-sale liquor licenses. The fee for issuance of a new on-sale licenses is $300,000.
