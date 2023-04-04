bhp news.jpg

STURGIS — A recent proposal from the U.S. Forest Service to exclude the Beaver Park area from its Chimera Fuels Reduction Project is a big mistake, Meade County Commissioners say.

On Tuesday the commission agreed to submit public comment against an administrative action that would declare Beaver Park as a roadless area that will not be managed with fuels reduction activities. The area is located east of Lead and Deadwood, and south of Sturgis, near the Interstate 90 weigh station. It is entirely within Meade County, and near the Sturgis watershed property.

