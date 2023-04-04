STURGIS — A recent proposal from the U.S. Forest Service to exclude the Beaver Park area from its Chimera Fuels Reduction Project is a big mistake, Meade County Commissioners say.
On Tuesday the commission agreed to submit public comment against an administrative action that would declare Beaver Park as a roadless area that will not be managed with fuels reduction activities. The area is located east of Lead and Deadwood, and south of Sturgis, near the Interstate 90 weigh station. It is entirely within Meade County, and near the Sturgis watershed property.
“The long-term effect to Meade County is to increase fire danger on the urban interface and private property interface, including the city of Sturgis,” said Kevin Forrester, director of facilities. He presented the commissioners with the option to make public comment to the U.S. Forest Service, about the risks of not managing the area.
“That was one of the original areas where the pine beetle infestation broke out,” said Commission Chairman Ted Seaman. “That’s another result when you don’t manage the forest.”
“Why would they want to decrease management in the second fastest growing county in the state, when we are only a strong wind away from that area,” Commissioner Doreen Creed said.
Forrester told the commission that the decision to preclude Beaver Park comes from the federal level, and is solely based on a mandate that an area over 5,000 acres of continuous forest can be considered roadless. The decision to remove Beaver Park from the management activities is not a local one, he said.
Members of the commission unanimously voted to direct Forrester to write a letter expressing concerns, to be included in the public comment record.
(0) comments
