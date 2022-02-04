Meade County teen wins memorial horse

RAPID CITY — A Meade County teen was presented the Lloyd W. Rypkema Quarter Horse Award Saturday right before the Black Hills Stock Show/American Quarter Horse Association Truck Defender Horse Sale.
That award was a sorrel filly born last year. It comes from the bloodlines of Frenchmans Guy, Leo, Sugar Bars, Laughing Boy.
This year’s award went to Karlie Kammerer, 14, who lives in southern Meade County near Piedmont.
In her application essay, Kammerer said she’s been riding all her life.
“I had the privilege of learning to ride by one of the best horses his name was Jet. Jet was given to me by my aunt Kathy when he was 24 years old. Jet could do everything,” she wrote. “When we were moving cows my mom or dad could ride off knowing he would take care of me. To a five-year-old he was huge and the prettiest horse ever with his large brown and white spots. At the time he was the fastest horse ever and whenever I rode him, we were flying. He gave me the confidence and the knowledge that I still carry with me today. It’s been four years since Jet passed away and it still feels like a piece of my heart is missing, I owe him a lot!”
Kammerer is now among the seventh generation to live on and operate the family ranch that was homesteaded in 1883.
“I have ridden many horses since Jet. Some were great, and some were bad, but they have all improved my horsemanship in some way,” she wrote.
Rypkema, a Pennington County rancher and businessman, worked as a cowboy, served in World War II, and went into business with his brothers, Eddie and Milo Rypkema, upon his return home.
He raised cattle and horses in South Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana.
He helped many young ranchers get their start in agriculture, running horses or cattle on a share basis.
Rypkema passed away in 2010, and the first award was given in 2012.
This horse is presented by Rypkema’s family and Jim Hunt, a mentee of Rypkema, as an enduring legacy to the man.
Kammerer wants to pursue a degree in range science and health, and would minor in business.
“With this education I would preserve and improve our grasslands for future generations,” she said.
