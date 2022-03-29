Meade County, Sturgis agree to 3-mile agreement

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis and Meade County have agreed on a new 3-Mile Area Policy Agreement.
The two entities have had an agreement for some time, but the agreement last updated in 2014 had expired.
The Meade County Commission unanimously approved the revised agreement at its March 8 meeting. The city council unanimously approved the agreement at its meeting March 21.
Notable updates from the 2014 agreement include the inclusion of storm water management, an update of land area included in Areas 1 and 2 to reflect new boundaries recently agreed upon and an update to the city’s boundaries.
Dave Smith, director of planning & permitting for Sturgis, told the city council that the state of South Dakota authorizes municipalities and counties to enter into cooperative agreements to promote orderly growth and development in areas surrounding the municipalities.
“These agreements may determine which standards and which entities review construction and development in areas immediately surrounding municipalities,” he said in his report to the council.
Given this authority by the state, the city of Sturgis and Meade County operate under a three-mile policy agreement for approving plat applications. The agreement defines zones that determine which entity accepts and reviews plat applications, with the understanding that the other party will receive an opportunity for review and comment. The agreement also determines whose policies will be implemented based on where the property is located.
Area #1 boundaries closely follow the Sturgis city limits. So, any land in Area 1 will follow city subdivision regulations and design standards. And approval of plats will be by the city.
Area #2 boundaries follow county subdivision regulations and design standards. And approval of plats will be by the county.
Every five years, the agreement, along with a map, are updated as needed and then must be approved by each entity.
Sturgis City Councilwoman Beka Zerbst said she was only voting in favor of the agreement because it included information that when the city’s comprehensive plan is revised the three-mile agreement will be revised to reflect the new plan.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.