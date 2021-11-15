Meade County staff changes not a move to combine auditor, treasurer

STURGIS — It has been more than six years since the Meade County Commission contemplated combining the offices of auditor and treasurer, but in recent weeks, coffee talk has turned again to that topic.
Longtime Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer and Treasurer Susan Boadwine submitted their resignations for their respective jobs within the past year.
Kevin Forrester, who also serves as the county’s director of facilities, was appointed the new Meade County auditor and Robin Shrake was appointed Meade County treasurer to fill those vacancies.
Accounts payable duties that had been done in the auditor’s office are now under the purview of the office of Jerry Derr who serves as Commission Assistant/Human Resources Director for the county.
At the Oct. 26 meeting of the Meade County Commission, Derr shared the job description for a new HR manager position and described the creation process, where the description and pay range were based on a similar position in Brookings County. There was discussion on changing the position to be salaried instead of hourly.
At the time Commissioner Doreen Creed said she was uncomfortable with the listed job description and requested several possible descriptions to compare and offered to work on creating the options.
Under the changes, Derr would no longer be responsible for the HR duties and would instead play more of a finance officer role for the county as well as continue as commission assistant.
Commission Chairman Ted Seaman said the commission would revisit the job description issue at its meeting on Nov. 9.
Commissioners were asked at the meeting this week if the proposed changes within the Human Resources department were a move toward combining the Treasurer’s and Auditor’s offices.
“We haven’t discussed combining auditor/treasurer. As far as I’m concerned, I’m not interested in that,” Seaman said.
Creed said combining the offices would make it impossible to have proper checks and balances.
“We have not discussed joining the auditor and treasurer offices. Period,” she said.
Commissioner Rich Liggett, the liaison to the commission office, said the reason for moving to an HR manager position was because the commission office has picked up more duties and someone needs to be fully dedicated to the county’s employees.
Wieczorek said that with recent growth in the county and additional HR requirements, it seems more practical to have a separate HR manager.
“It’s about providing better service to the taxpayers and perhaps actually saving them some money as we grow,” he said.
Wieczorek said the 2020 Census showed that Meade County had the second fastest growth rate in the state of South Dakota in the past 10 years. And that is not going to change in the next 10 years, he said.
“We can either allow the county to deteriorate, or we can try to be ahead of some of these issues,” he said. “I can appreciate that some people get nervous when the commission is looking at doing different things. But, this board is looking to do what is right and what makes the county work most efficiently and provides the best service for the people.”
Issue of combining offices surfaced in 2015
The Meade County Commission actually brought forward an ordinance in 2015 to combine the offices of auditor and treasurer. But that ordinance was not passed. Instead, the commission at that time voted to establish a committee that would research such aspects as cost savings, an organizational chart, pay expectations and any costs to remodel the Erskine Building if the offices were combined.
Under that plan, the new office in Meade County would be known as the Meade County Office of Finance with the newly elected official known as the Meade County Finance Officer.
Other counties have combined offices
In 1998, Hughes County combined the auditor, treasurer and register of deeds elected officials into one finance officer. Each department still exists, and each still performs the same functions; however, the departments are run primarily by chief deputies who work for the finance officer.
Other counties in South Dakota that have combined offices include Brown, Perkins, Jackson and Brookings.
Brookings county combined the offices of Auditor and Treasurer in 2008.
Current Chairman of the Brookings County Commission Larry Jensen said the new system seems to be working well for their county.
“It’s more of a centralized office. It’s a one-stop shop,” Jensen said.
Stacy Steffensen, Brookings County Commission Department Director, said combining the offices happened at a time when the county’s auditor was looking at retiring.
Steffensen was working in the auditor’s office at the time of the change.
“I think at that time, the commissioners believed there were some efficiencies to be gained from combining the offices,” she said.
The Brookings County Commission held hearings on the ordinance to combine the offices, and Steffensen said she remembers just one citizen who voiced their concern about the county taking away the position of an elected official.
“I think everyone worked very hard and continue to work hard at making it work. There are so many things that crossover that needed to be looked at both on the auditor’s and treasurer’s sides. Now that they are together in one office, it is easier to share information,” she said.
Steffensen said she believes that overall, the combining of the offices has worked.
“The people who have been here since the start have really worked hard at making it work,” she said.
