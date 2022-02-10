Meade County shooting range project moving forward

STURGIS — Although funding for a proposed $10 million shooting range in Meade County hit a snag in the Legislature two weeks ago, the project is still moving forward and final, detailed plans are expected soon.
South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks Terrestrial Section Chief John Kanta told Meade County commissioners Tuesday that his office has intentions of putting the project out for bids toward the end of March or first part of April.
Commissioner Doreen Creed asked Kanta how GF&P plans to pay for the shooting range if the Legislature does not approve the funding.
“We do have funding,” Kanta told Creed.
That funding includes $2.5 million from the GF&P’s annual budget plus $2 million in private donations, he said.
Even though a bill to provide funding for the project stalled in the State House, another bill, mirroring the first, was introduced in the Senate on Feb. 1. Senate Bill 175 would make an appropriation of $2.5 million from the state’s general fund along with the $2.5 million from the GF&P’s budget to help build the shooting range. The Senate bill was referred to the Senate Ag and Natural Resources Committee. That hearing is scheduled for today, Thursday, Feb. 10.
“If it is not passed, that just makes my job harder, and I need to find more private donations to make up the balance of the project,” Kanta said.
But Joe Norman, who lives adjacent the site of the proposed shooting range, asked commissioners to send a letter in opposition to SB175.
“As Mr. Kanta says, ‘no matter what happens in Pierre, we are going to build it anyway,’” Norman said.
Meade County landowner Matt Kammerer also encouraged the commission to oppose the shooting range project.
“I’d sure like it if you guys could give us some guidance or help for going in there (to the hearing) and saying, ‘you’re going to do it the right way or you guys are not coming to Meade County,’” Kammerer said.
Linn Hendrickson of Sturgis, who said he has been a Hunt Safe instructor for 22 years, spoke in favor of the shooting range.
“We have begged, borrowed and stolen to find places to let our young people shoot after we give the classroom instruction. This facility would provide a tremendous opportunity for the youth of our area for safe, supervised, positive experience with firearms,” he said. “I strongly recommend that the county commission support whatever measures are needed.”
Kanta said he and others from the GF&P had met with landowners and continue to answer questions about the proposed shooting range.
Issues identified include such things as traffic to the site, noise and the potential fire danger.
“We are here to help with that additional wear and tear, and things that need to be repaired on the road,” Kanta said.
Kanta said he also had met with Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin concerning security issues and what some fear could be an increase in crime associated with the shooting range.
The GF&P will continue to work with the sheriff’s office and provide assistance where they can, Kanta said.
“We believe that with the law enforcement presence we will have out there, the number of different law enforcement agencies that will be training and qualifying and spending time out there, along with patrol from our officers, and the security systems that will be in place, we don’t feel that there will be additional crime out there,” he said.
Concerning fire danger, Kanta said he had met with the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department.
“We talked about potential fire risks at the range,” he said. “We don’t want to be the reason that there is a wildfire out there.”
Kanta said GF&P staff are trained in wildland fire suppression and said the intentions of his office is to cut in a fire line around the property during times of high fire danger.
“We will have some basic firefighting gear there,” he said.
Kanta also said they want to work with neighboring ranchers to have cattle graze grass around the facility in an effort to prevent tall grass.
“If things get bad enough, we will be prepared to shut the range down. We are not going to risk starting a fire if we feel like the conditions are that bad. We have the opportunity to close the gates and just bring peace of mind to everyone, if need be,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.