STURGIS — Section line considerations, outdoor lighting fixtures, and variances were three major changes that Meade County Commissioners made to an ordinance that will regulate new shooting ranges in the county.
Last week members of the commission passed the ordinance 4-1, with Commissioner Rich Liggett as the sole dissenting vote. The action came after a lengthy public comment period, during which residents expressed concern about the first draft of the ordinance, which specifically excluded unimproved section lines from consideration as a public road, for the purposes of regulating shooting range locations.
“Section lines were set up before vehicles were even defined,” said Matthew Kammerer. “I have to move my cows across a section line and you guys are going to let them shoot at it? If you’re going to allow them to shoot at the section line, how can anyone feel safe moving cows down it, driving or walking down it to get to their property or public land? By state law, I don’t think you have the right to decide which section lines are improved or unimproved. To me, shooting at a section line is closing it at gunpoint. This also says that you’re not supposed to obstruct a section line. It looks to me like shooting at it is obstructing it. I think this needs to be taken off. I’m not totally against this, but I sure don’t think you have the right to decide which section lines are used by ranchers as far as moving cattle and vehicle travel.”
Commissioner Rich Liggett also said he wasn’t comfortable with the ordinance because of how it addresses section lines.
“I’m not opposed to the shooting range, but it’s more important to me to protect the integrity of the section lines than it is to have a shooting range,” Liggett said.
The revised ordinance that was passed last week defines a public roadway as “Every way or place of whatever nature open to the public, as a matter of right, for purposes of vehicular travel and unimproved section lines.”
The ordinance states that a pistol range will not be oriented within 5 degrees of a projected trajectory of a bullet from an occupied structure or public roadway, for a distance of 200 yards. For a rifle range, that distance is 880 yards, and a shotgun range must not have an occupied structure or public roadway within 90 degrees of the projected bullet trajectory for 300 yards.
In addition to section lines, some residents questioned a new section added to the ordinance, which allows for applicants to apply for a variance.
Rod Putnam, who lives near the site where the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks hopes to build a public shooting range in Meade County near Rapid City, said he does not think applicants should be able to apply for a variance to the regulations set forth in the ordinance.
“I live about seven-tenths of a mile from the proposed shooting range,” he said. “I don’t want to be listening to gunfire going off every weekend, all summer long. I am very against this variance being added to this ordinance.”
However, attorney Ken Chleborad said anyone who wants to have a variance to the shooting range ordinance would have to come separately before the commission, where public comment will be taken before a decision is made. He also reminded commissioners and the public that, under the ordinance, variances can only be granted if the ordinance requirement results in unnecessary hardship, or if by granting the variance the spirit of the ordinance will be observed or substantial justice will be done.
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek said there are many other ordinances within the county that allow for variances.
“This is our first turn at this ordinance,” he said. “We don’t know if it is the right ordinance, because we don’t have one. We’ve modified every ordinance we’ve had in the county, some of them a tremendous amount of times. I think that having language that is the same as our other ordinances is also key. Having the opportunity to have a variance is important in case we miss something. I’m not for or against the gun range. I’m for this ordinance. I think we need to have an ordinance. It’s not whether the Game, Fish and Parks puts a gun range in. This is about what happens if we have a gun range in the county. For me, it’s about making sure our ordinances have the information that is consistent with our other ordinances.
“This is far better than what we have had in the county for an ordinance,” he continued. “I don’t want to see something started in the county that is going to be grandfathered in.”
Lighting regulations were also significantly altered in the second draft of Ordinance 56. The final and approved draft gives specifications for the types of lights that can be used, in an effort to minimize direct illumination on adjacent properties. “The maximum light level shall be no greater than three foot candles field measured at the property line (ground level). All light fixtures shall be shielded or constructed so that no light rays are emitted by the installed fixture at angles above the horizontal plane as certified by a photometric test report,” the ordinance states. Additionally, the ordinance calls for additional landscaping to shield neighbors from light trespass.
Ordinance 56, regulating the location and construction of sport shooting ranges, will go into effect in Meade County 20 days after it is published in the legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer, unless residents submit a petition to refer the action to a vote within that 20-day time period.
