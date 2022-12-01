bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

STURGIS — Section line considerations, outdoor lighting fixtures, and variances were three major changes that Meade County Commissioners made to an ordinance that will regulate new shooting ranges in the county.

Last week members of the commission passed the ordinance 4-1, with Commissioner Rich Liggett as the sole dissenting vote. The action came after a lengthy public comment period, during which residents expressed concern about the first draft of the ordinance, which specifically excluded unimproved section lines from consideration as a public road, for the purposes of regulating shooting range locations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.