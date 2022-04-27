Meade County Sheriff struggling to fill jobs

STURGIS — The Meade County Sheriff’s Department, like many organizations across the country, is finding it increasingly difficult to hire qualified workers while also struggling to retain existing employees.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin told county commissioners Tuesday that he believed in the past month that his department was finally turning the corner with staffing issues.
“I thought there for a minute we were going to be good, but I have two correctional officer openings again. I had two leave between last month and now. And I had one dispatcher give me her notice over the weekend. She’s going on to work in a law firm,” he said.
Merwin joked that maybe he should just move a desk into the county human resources director’s office.
“I’m kind of a permanent resident over there,” he said.
Merwin said he has been working on getting the jobs posted and hopefully filled. But there have been no applicants for the jobs since they were posted five days ago, he said.
Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman said he had heard recently that a congressman was suggesting making the minimum wage $30 an hour. If that were to pass that might help retain workers, Seaman said, a bit tongue-in-cheek.
Money may not be the issue, Merwin said.
“I think obviously money motivates, but a lot of the issue nowadays is unfortunately the hours. People don’t want to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, working holidays, nights, all that stuff,” he said.
Each of the employees that left had different reasons for moving on, Merwin said.
“All these that left recently are going to 8 to 5 jobs Monday through Friday. Money really wasn’t the issue, it was the hours,” he said. “There’s a lot of things going against us.”
Seaman agreed that shift work can be difficult.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the issue, Merwin said.
“Everybody got used to working from home, now they don’t want to come and get a job and have to go somewhere,” he said.
Staffing a deputy in Faith also has been a challenge, the sheriff said.
“We don’t get up there a lot, but we do get some calls up there,” he said.
The city of Faith had attempted to hire services through Ziebach County out of Dupree, but that didn’t work out, Merwin said.
“Faith had contracted with Ziebach County and then, my understanding is, they cancelled the contract because I think they thought they had somebody hired and that person backed out,” he said. “It was kind of a victim of circumstances on everybody’s part.”
This past weekend during the blizzard, Merwin said he called the Ziebach County Sheriff to help with a call in Faith.
“They went over and secured everything until we could get there. They are assisting us. They are helping out,” Merwin said. “We have a great working relationship. We’re all trying very hard to do our best to provide law enforcement for Faith. I don’t have anybody who wants to go and live up there either. It’s really hard to cover that end, but we’re trying.”
The Sheriff’s department is also operating one deputy short. Merwin said his new deputy hire is currently attending the state law enforcement academy and should be finished by the middle of June.
“Then we will be back to full staff there,” he said.
