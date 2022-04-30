Meade County Sheriff candidates face off at forum

PIEDMONT — Serving urban and rural residents in one of the fastest growing counties in the state of South Dakota has and will continue to be a challenge, candidates for Meade County Sheriff said during a Meade County Republican Women’s forum Thursday.
Meade County is the second fastest growing county in the state second only to Lincoln County south of Sioux Falls, and the county’s next sheriff needs to be prepared for that growth, the candidates said.
“The world is continuing to change and it’s important that we stay ahead of this as law enforcement,” said Pat West, who is challenging longtime Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin in this year’s June primary election.
Long-term planning is a must for the sheriff’s department, West said.
“Meade County needs to pay attention, make a plan and be prepared for what’s coming,” he said.
Merwin said the Meade County Sheriff’s Office averages about 14,000 to 15,000 calls for service annually, and the vast majority of calls are along the Interstate-90 corridor, the area that has seen the most growth in the county.
Meade County, which stretches across 3,483 square miles, is the only country in South Dakota that the majority of the citizens are serviced by the sheriff’s office, not a police department, Merwin said.
“We, in essence, become a police department. It’s really tough to do some of those specialty things. That’s why we do partner with DEA, DCI and those kinds of things,” Merwin said.
Merwin said he believes the sheriff’s department has and will continue to do an exceptional job for the citizens of Meade County with the resources they have.
“The guys and gals in the Meade County Sheriff’s Office are out there doing their job day-in-and-day-out, and I’m proud of that. I’m proud of the fact that we’ve been able to provide law enforcement and good adequate law enforcement.”
West said the county needs sufficient funding for the sheriff’s department.
“We must train our people and provide them the equipment that they need so that they can better serve the citizens of Meade County,” he said.
West said he plans to work hard to find funding for both training and up-to-date equipment which will give employees the tools they need to be successful.
Following are some of the questions asked of the candidates and their answers:
Question: It was recently reported in the Black Hills Pioneer that the sheriff’s department is facing staffing shortages. How do you plan to correct staffing shortages and what are some of the challenges?
Pat West: “Staffing is a big, big issue there’s a lot of things that I think would be kind of Sheriff’s Office start exploring when it comes to staffing and coverage within law enforcement. There is a lot of funding that is available federal funding through COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grants, community policing grants, and school resource officer grants that are available out there all we have to do is apply for them. For example, I will give you a statistic for 2020 where the Rapid City Police Department applied for these grants and received $375,000, the Spearfish PD received $125,000 Sturgis PD received $125,000, Summerset PD received $380,000 and Meade County received zero and I believe it’s because they didn’t apply. I am going to apply for these grants. These grants are available to help fund equipment to help fund training and help fund personnel. I think that if we work closely with the employees and engage them and empower them to be a part of the Sheriff’s Office, make them proud of who they’re working for give them an opportunity to be a part of the solution as to what do we need to do to keep people around and what do we need to do to make things better in the Sheriff’s Office. That’s what I hope to bring, and I hope that people understand that a little extra work is all it’s going to take.”
Ron Merwin: “I wish it was that easy that all we could do is throw money at it, but I don’t think that’s the case. Honestly, Meade County has tried grants in the past and we’ve had our rug pulled out from underneath of us several times. So, I don’t apply for grants too often unless it’s a one- time only grant for equipment or something of that nature. Like I said, every grant I’ve ever applied for in the past that we’ve gotten has come with all kinds of reporting necessities involved and it almost takes a whole other personnel just to do all the reporting and all the federal paperwork to manage the grant. So, in my opinion grants are not the answer. In my opinion it’s what we’re doing. The people that are leaving are not leaving because they’re disgruntled, they’re not leaving because they’re unhappy. They’re leaving because they’re getting better jobs hours wise. I’ve had four leave in the last week and every one of them will tell you that they left because it’s day shift Monday through Friday. It’s just darn tough to hire people that wanna work nights, weekends, holidays - all those things that people don’t like to work right now. COVID hurt us really bad in that aspect. People got used to staying at home and getting paid and we gotta get over that hump and we gotta get people back to work and back to willing to do the job. I think we’re going to get there. I think we just do what we’ve been and eventually people will start applying. We’re trying to hire good quality personnel that they’re proud of the job they’re doing and they’re doing a good job. So, in my opinion will keep trying to do what we’re doing and hopefully continue to get good applicants.”
Question: What challenges day-to-day during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and other events do you anticipate with the legalization of medical marijuana?
Pat West: “I used to work narcotics a lot. I bought and sold dope on the street. I’m huge against marijuana. I understand there is a medical use for marijuana, but the problem that we’re gonna run into is what is the legitimate marijuana card and what is not. Last time I worked for the Sturgis Police Department last year and the state’s attorney made the decision that we’re not going to prosecute anybody or even arrest them if they have three ounces or less. Well, that’s possession with intent. That’s crazy. So, when it comes to the medical marijuana card, you’re gonna have a lot of forgery. I work prescription fraud and joint diversion part time right now and there’s a lot of fraud going on. You’re just going to allow people to make up those cards and there’s no database for us to look it up. No database to figure out who has a legitimate card and who does not. So, it’s going to be extremely difficult and challenging.”
Ron Merwin: “I agree with Pat. The legalization of marijuana has put law enforcement in South Dakota is very precarious situation because there is no way for us to check on legitimacy of these things. And there’s no way of us to find out whether their card is legit or even the doctor’s ligit. Our hands are tied, and it makes it very difficult. Our plan at this point is that that we’re going to work with the states attorney’s office and do the best we can with the tools were given.”
Question: If you were granted one wish for the sheriff’s department what would it be?
Pat West: “Endless budget. I wish for everybody in the sheriff’s office to be able to say they wanna come to work every day and serve the citizens of Meade County. I’m not gonna lie to you, I worked 25 plus years and I never had a bad day with the exception of things that I found. But when I woke up every morning, I was excited to go to work. That’s the energy, the excitement and the focus that I want to bring to the sheriff’s office. I want to motivate those people with the sheriff’s office, get them engaged on what is going on, empower them and make them feel like they’re part of the organization to make it better. I would hope that we could get to a position where everybody when they wake up and put that uniform on, they’re excited to go out and help people in Meade County.”
Ron Merwin: So, we’re kind of close. We wish pretty much alike, but I would wish as Pat said that everybody enjoys their job, and I would also wish that at the end of the day all of my employees would go home safe.”
Merwin, a lifelong resident of Meade County, has served as Meade County Sheriff for 32 years. He has been in law enforcement for 38 years. He and his wife, Becky, have 11 children and 13 grandchildren, all who live in Meade County.
“I would like to think that I have been conservative and tried to provide efficient and effective law enforcement for Meade County,” he said. “We do try to live within the means of Meade County and try to keep the budget down.”
The sheriff’s department currently has 19 deputies and a total of
59 employees for both
the sheriff’s department, law enforcement dispatch and the Meade County Jail.
“Overall, it’s a lot of smoke and mirrors trying to get things done,” he said. “We try to do our best with what (funding) we got and provide as effective law enforcement as we can for Meade County,” Merwin said.
West grew up in Philip and attended Black Hills State University, where he played football and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. West graduated from the South Dakota Law Enforcement Academy in 1992 and the FBI National Academy, Class 204.
West served for eight years in the South Dakota Army National Guard in the 153rd Engineers from 1986 to 1993. He also worked for the Deadwood Ambulance Service, Deadwood Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
West retired as a Supervisory Special Agent in 2017 after serving for more than 22 years with the South Dakota DCI. He is currently working Drug Diversion/Prescription Fraud investigations with the DCI out of Rapid City.
“I bring a lot of experience, a lot of training and a lot of education to the sheriff’s department and I want to share that with those in the sheriff’s department. I also want to seek out funding to help provide training, equipment, and personnel to deal with the increased growth that’s coming.”
West and his family have lived in Meade County for 18 years. He and his wife, Cassandra, have been married for 23 years and they have three boys: Justice, a senior currently attending the U.S. Naval Academy, Gavin, a junior currently attending the U.S. Naval Academy, and Gage, a seventh grader at Stagebarn Middle School. His daughter Tessa is married and living in Colorado.
