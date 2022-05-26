Meade County seeks new highway superintendent

STURGIS — Meade County is looking for a new highway superintendent.
Current superintendent Nick Broyles said his goodbyes to the Meade County Commission at his last official commission meeting Tuesday.
On May 16, the Spearfish City Council approved the hire of Broyles as planning director for the city of Spearfish, with an official start date of May 31.
Commissioner Rich Liggett, who is the liaison from the board to the Highway Department, said the county plans to advertise the position soon. He said the county’s human resources manager is currently working on details of the job description.
His last day working for Meade County will be May 27, Liggett said.
“I just want to express my appreciation to the board. It has been a privilege serving the board and this county. I’ve made some good friends here,” Broyles said.
Commission Chairman Ted Seaman thanked Broyles for the time and effort he has provided Meade County.
Broyles said following his hiring in Spearfish: “I am very humbled and honored to become part of this team.”
Broyles, who began as Meade County Highway Superintendent in September of 2019, has a bachelor’s degree in political science from North Dakota State University and is a retired Army/Air Force officer.
His career spans more than three decades to include positions in the public, military, and private sectors.
Prior to working for Meade County, Broyles worked as a system analyst for the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center from 2018-19 and an operations supervisor for NASA from 2016 to 2018.
During his time in the military, he held positions including operator, flight commander, director of missions, staff officer, senior tactical director, and executive officer.
“While I have been very blessed and fulfilled in my 33-year career across a variety of disciplines, my heart has always been for public service in local government,” Broyles said.
The hire comes in preparation of Spearfish City Planner Jayna Watson retiring in June, following 18 years of service to the city.
