STURGIS — The Meade County Commission has passed its final 2023 budget up slightly from a year ago.
The increase in the budget is about $370,000 more than last year’s budget.
Commissioner Rod Bradley said the budget includes $500,000 for contingency but will increase when the county sets contingency at 5% of the total budget. It also includes $1 million for the county’s capital outlay fund.
The 2023 budget is 1.56% above last year’s budget.
The commission voted unanimously at its meeting Sept. 27 to use growth in its overall property tax valuation and include a cost-of-living increase (Consumer Price Index) from 2021 which had been previously banked which totaling about $180,000. The commission decided to bank 2023 CPI which is capped by statute at 3%.
The commission did add funds to its contingency fund to be prepared for employee wage adjustments. At its meeting earlier this month, the county approved a wage study that is to be completed by the end of November. Those suggested new wages likely would be added to the budget for the coming year.
The county’s revenue estimate in the provisional budget was $21.8 million.
County staff estimate that the county’s cash position at the end of 2022 puts the general fund’s cash balance will be about $9.6 million on Dec. 31, 2022.
At its meeting, the commissioners painstakingly went through each budget line item which had a change from the provisional to come up with the final budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.