STURGIS — Citizens of Meade County will vote in August on whether or not they want the county to increase the number of medical marijuana licenses available.
Last year, the Meade County Commission passed Ordinance 53 concerning the issuance of new medical cannabis establishment licenses and determined they would consider all qualified applications in the order they were received, but only award one medical marijuana dispensary license at cost of $125,000.
That was done and awarded to Puffy’s LLC who will do business on Highway 79 just north of its intersection with Highway 34.
The ordinance also stated that no local licenses may be issued after the available new local licenses have been awarded by the commissioners.
Then on July 5 of this year, the Meade County Auditor’s Office received an initiative petition containing the required 1,009 signatures asking to amend the county’s ordinance on medical cannabis establishments.
The petitioners are asking to amend the county’s ordinance and award three dispensary licenses as well as three licenses for cultivation facilities, three for cannabis testing facilities and three for cannabis product manufacturing facilities. The county’s original ordinance didn’t offer any licenses for cultivation, testing or product manufacturing.
The petition goes on to say that applications for an available medical cannabis establishment license shall be received at the office of the Meade County Auditor by 5 p.m. not later than 15 days after the license becomes available. And adds that the commissioners shall consider all qualified applications in the order they were received, subject to any ordinance establishing a different procedure.
So, the Meade County Commission met in special session Monday to pass first reading of an ordinance that will update their medical marijuana license procedures.
“Creating ordinance 55 was to further clarify the resolution previously passed concerning the dispensary license and also talking about issuing of licenses all throughout the county to include alcohol liquor licenses,” Meade County Commission Assistant Jerry Derr said following the meeting Monday.
The second reading of Ordinance 55 is anticipated to be July 26. If passed, then it must be published in the county’s legal newspaper and would take effect 20 days after it is published.
County officials worry that if the initiative petition calling for an amendment to Ordinance 53 passes, there would be a stampede to the auditor’s office by applicants for the medical marijuana licenses.
Instead, the county wants in place a lottery system if more applications are received in the specified period of time than there are licenses available.
“The board has consistently felt that licenses which may be of high demand and limited availability should not go out first-come-first-served, but should go through a process of a lottery,” Meade County Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Chleborad told the board Monday.
Attorney Nathan Chicoine filed the initiative petition with the county on behalf of Green Light Corp., of which West River Botanicals LLC is a subsidiary.
“My client has some concern about this ordinance (No. 55), and that it will lead to a flood of applicants by one or perhaps Puffy’s or somebody who doesn’t want to see additional licenses granted in this county,” Chicoine said.
In December when the commission planned to award its medical dispensary license, Attorney Roger Tellinghuisen, who said he represented West River Botanicals LLC and Rod Woodruff, asked the commission to hold off awarding the license and consider the medical cannabis dispensary application submitted by his client.
Puffy’s was the only entity to submit an application on time when the license was first awarded. Woodruff submitted one late.
At that time, Tellinghuisen said the county’s ordinance on awarding licenses was “ambiguous at best” concerning whether or not there is a cutoff date when applications won’t be received or accepted any longer.
The vote on the initiative petition is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 30. That is also the date residents of the Rural Meade Ambulance District will vote on a change in the boundaries of the district. Early voting is available now at the Meade County Auditor’s Office in the Erskine Building, 1300 West Sherman St., Sturgis.
