STURGIS — Citizens of Meade County will vote in August on whether or not they want the county to increase the number of medical marijuana licenses available.

Last year, the Meade County Commission passed Ordinance 53 concerning the issuance of new medical cannabis establishment licenses and determined they would consider all qualified applications in the order they were received, but only award one medical marijuana dispensary license at cost of $125,000.

