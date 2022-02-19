STURGIS — A longtime Meade County ranch family believes a proposed $12 million shooting range near them could destroy a setting that has proven to be a blessing for generations.
The Lonetree Ranch had its beginning in the early 1900s when Emanuel Reinhold, a Swede from Minnesota, met and married a young woman, Hazel Jensen, who lived on a ranch along Rapid Creek. The young couple homesteaded on Lonetree Creek by a spring where a single cottonwood tree grew.
Today that ranch serves as home to Rainbow Bible Ranch, a biblically based youth camp for kids ages 6 to 18. Larry Reinhold has been the executive director of Rainbow Bible Ranch since its inception more than 40 years ago, and together with his wife, Robin, and their children, the ranch and ministry continue.
But the proposed shooting range is 2.6 miles from where children ride the range and camp out under the stars at Rainbow Bible Ranch.
“This is about the wellbeing of the hundreds of kids and their families that attend (Rainbow Bible Ranch) for the opportunity to get away and enjoy space and peacefulness and spend time unobstructed with God and likeminded people,” Reinhold said. “This is about destroying a setting that has proved a blessing for events that allowed people to enjoy the quietness of the outdoors without worry.”
A bill to help fund the proposed shooting range passed the South Dakota Senate Committee on Appropriations on a 7-2 vote Thursday. It now goes to the full Senate for debate.
Reinhold said he was disheartened by the approval.
“I will do all that is in my power to protect this amazing setting. A $12 million shooting range that is less than three miles from where kids ride horseback and camp beneath the stars will compromise our mission,” he said.
Reinhold worries not just about the noise, but the increased traffic that will come with the facility. The GF&P estimates that as many as 6,000 people could visit the range each month.
The South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation purchased the land for the shooting range in Meade County just north on Elk Vale Road for $900,000 from the 7 0 Ranch. Kenneth Cassens, manager of the ranch, signed the warranty deed on March 25, 2021.
South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks officials said the foundation is holding the land for the state agency. Then on or before April of this year they will purchase it from the foundation giving ownership to the GF&P.
The site is north on Elk Vale Road just into Meade County.
The GF&P hopes to break ground on the project this spring and would like to have construction completed by the fall.
The complex will offer shooting bays of 50 yards, 100 yards and 300 yards. There also will be long-range areas measuring up to 1,200 yards.
The complex also will have areas specific for law enforcement agencies for officers to train and qualify for different firearms standards.
Also planned is a multi-purpose building being dubbed the “Hunter Ed Building” where hunter education classes or other community meetings could be held. There also would be storage and 12 air rifle or archery shooting lanes.
Kevin Robling, secretary of the Department of Game, Fish & Parks, said during the hearing Thursday that the shooting range is an amazing investment opportunity.
“This is about quality of life. It’s about the future of shooting sports and the investment we are making for our kids and grandkids,” he said.
The No. 1 goal of the shooting range is to provide a safe, convenient, designated place for the public to shoot, Robling said.
There are approximately 160,000 participants in shooting sports in South Dakota, Robling said.
Currently GF&P operates 20 public ranges throughout the state.
“It’s our job to ensure that when shooting ranges are in proximity to people that it is done safely while mitigating noise and containing the lead,” he said.
More than half of South Dakota residents own a gun, Robling said.
“It is our responsibility as a department to effectively give back to this user group and ensure that they have a safe place to shoot that firearm,” he said.
SB175 requests $2.5 million of general fund money to finance the shooting range to be located north of Rapid City in Meade County. Robling said the GF&P would match the $2.5 million appropriation, and the remaining $7 to $7.5 million would come from donations.
To date the GF&P has raised approximately $2.5 million in donations and pledges, he said.
Once constructed, the operational cost and staffing resources to oversee, manage and maintain the shooting range will be the responsibility of GF&P, Robling said. They will use Division of Wildlife, private donations and federal funding to make sure that happens, he said. It will cost about $230,000 to operate the range annually, Robling said.
“General funds are not and will not be part of the operational plan,” he said.
The GF&P’s Division of Wildlife will be asking for two additional FTEs in the future, Robling said. There will be a full-time employee on duty at the shooting range. That request is not in SB175, he added.
“We want to ensure that this facility is managed properly, there is somebody there at all times, and we have the resources to make sure that is occurring,” he said.
In addition to a full-time employee, Robling envisions seasonal employees and volunteers staffing the shooting range also.
Reinhold worries that the shooting range will move forward despite his objections.
“It’s big government and big business getting together to push this thing through,” he said.
Reinhold’s daughter, Rachel, concurs. She said that as a South Dakota taxpayer and hunter who pays fees and buys conservation stamps she has the right to question the involvement and the funding by a state agency looking to build a shooting range that covers 400 acres and costs $12 million.
“I am grateful for the right to bear arms,” she said. “The freedom to do so is a blessing I do not take lightly. But the voice of the people is the sound of freedom that helped to build this country… and it saddens me that politics have become a popularity contest rather than ‘for the people, by the people.’”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.