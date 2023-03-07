By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — If every road district in Meade County received the same deal as Blucksberg, their representatives would be lining up at the door to take advantage.
That was the message Meade County Commissioners gave to leaders of the Blucksberg Mountain Paving District and Homeowners Association. Since 2009 the road district has been getting sand and salt for its roads from the county for free. The arrangement has been due to a policy the 2009 commission wrote to recognize the paving district’s efforts to purchase necessary vehicles and make other investments for quality road maintenance. Representatives from the district say they had the understanding that the arrangement was part of a formal agreement the paving district had with the county, which stated that if the road district met certain requirements, they would receive the supplies.
But Meade County Commissioner Rich Liggett said the paving district has been receiving the sand and salt illegally, because the policy should have been revisited every year for renewal.
“In my time on the commission this is the first year we have done this,” Liggett said. “So the previous years these were illegal contracts. You were getting something from the county nobody knew about.”
So far this year the county has delivered 20 tons of sand and salt to the Blucksberg Paving District. Richard Armstrong, who is on the board for the district and who plows the roads said they have enough to get through one more snow storm, but then they will need more. The Blucksberg Mountain Paving District includes 5.1 miles of paved road and 2.1 miles of unpaved road, many of which are very steep with a 10-degree slope.
“If we are a little late or a little slacking on sand, there are cars hitting the guard rail,” said Ben Bauer, a representative from the paving district. “There are a lot of younger families out there with children that are just learning to drive. It’s a big burden on them. It’s a big burden on the road district to pay the homeowners association to try and keep those roads up. There is a lot of volunteer work.”
“From 2009 until this year we would call over to the county barn where the salt and sand was and we would request truckloads as we needed them,” Armstrong said.
The value of the salt and sand distributed to the Blucksberg Mountain Paving Districts estimated to be about $30 to $35 per ton, at a maximum of about $4,100 per year after delivery charges. Residents of Blucksberg pay about $61,000 in taxes to the road district every year, and representatives said much of that is used for paving.
But Commissioner Ted Seaman said road maintenance in certain parts of the county is part of the expense that is beyond taxes, for which a homeowner takes responsibility. One road district should not get more benefit than other districts, he said.
“I think all the county residents are contributing to the road maintenance in one way or another,” Seaman said. “So, as a commission if we are giving a benefit to a certain road district that others aren’t getting, are we being equitable or fair to the rest of the districts? One thing that is evident for almost all the county residents is they all feel like their taxes are too high and they are not getting enough service for their taxes. That’s what we’re dealing with every time we have a meeting, is with the limited amount of tax dollars we have, how do we disperse it?”
But Armstrong argued that the Blucksberg Mountain Paving District meets certain guidelines that other road districts may not have to meet, which is why the county wrote the policy in 2009. The $4,100 in value for the sand and salt, he said, is a small amount for the county to give compared to what it would cost the county to maintain the roads.
“The county is not going to do that because they are not county maintained roads,” Seaman said.
Commissioner Gary Deering pointed out there are 43 road districts in Meade County that took in $573,000 in taxes. Blucksberg’s tax receipts were 10% of that number, but is the only district receiving the benefit of free salt and sand from the county.
“Do those other road districts meet the other guidelines set forth in 2009,” Armstrong asked.
“The 2009 agreement said you had to renew every year,” Liggett responded. “We are not obligated to give you salt and sand. We as a county have to purchase that. Currently we have no means of getting it to you because all of our trucks are in use. I’m not on board with this. I think you guys can purchase your own salt and sand.”
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek agreed with Liggett, but said he wants to work with commissioners to come up with a policy that provides benefit to all road districts.
“It’s a little tough with you being belligerent to us, when we delivered 25 tons at no cost,” Wieczorek said. “Nobody else is asking for that. I’m not against trying to work with these districts. I’ve been an advocate to work with these districts and plan things out. But your approach is a bit difficult for me to accept. I sat on a road district and I was on a homeowners association board for 14 years. In all of that time we never came to the county and asked for anything. Blucksberg is unique because it is a big district. I am more open to sit down and figure out how to help all road districts, including you. At this point I’m not in favor of giving you any more because our capacity isn’t really there. It’s not like we have unlimited amounts.
“When we talked about this we were troubled by the way it was begin run,” Wieczorek continued. “The head of the road department shouldn’t be making a determination to give product away to one district or another.”
Blucksberg resident Patricia Lee pleaded with the commission to at least help the paving district get through the rest of the winter. “My concern is the next three months,” she said. “I have to go to work. I’m one of those people that has to be at my job when the interstate is open. I live on a hill. I’m not on pavement.”
While commissioners considered selling more salt and sand to the district, States Attorney Ken Chleborad said state law prohibits that. However, he said the county could surplus the salt and sand for distribution.
Following some further discussion, commissioners unanimously decided to surplus 25 tons of salt and sand, to be donated to the Blucksberg Mountain Paving District to get through the rest of winter.
