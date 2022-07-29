Meade County passes second reading of ordinance on issuing licenses

STURGIS — An ordinance to update how Meade County issues certain licenses passed second reading Tuesday before the Meade County Commission.
On July 5 of this year, the Meade County Auditor’s Office received an initiative petition containing the required 1,009 signatures asking to amend the county’s ordinance on medical cannabis establishments. Residents of Meade County will vote on the issue on Aug. 30.
The petitioners are asking to amend the county’s ordinance and award three dispensary licenses as well as three licenses for cultivation facilities, three for cannabis testing facilities, and three for cannabis product manufacturing facilities. The county’s original ordinance didn’t offer any licenses for cultivation, testing, or product manufacturing.
The petition goes on to say that applications for an available medical cannabis establishment license shall be received at the office of the Meade County Auditor by 5 p.m. not later than 15 days after the license becomes available. And it adds that the commissioners shall consider all qualified applications in the order they were received, subject to any ordinance establishing a different procedure.
County officials worried that if the initiative petition calling for an amendment to Ordinance 53 passes, there would be a stampede to the auditor’s office by applicants for the medical marijuana licenses.
So, the Meade County Commission met in special session earlier this month to pass an ordinance updating their medical marijuana license procedures.
The county wants in place a lottery system if more applications are received in the specified period of time than there are licenses available.
