Meade County passes second reading of ordinance on issuing licenses

STURGIS — An ordinance to update how Meade County issues certain licenses passed second reading Tuesday before the Meade County Commission.

On July 5 of this year, the Meade County Auditor’s Office received an initiative petition containing the required 1,009 signatures asking to amend the county’s ordinance on medical cannabis establishments. Residents of Meade County will vote on the issue on Aug. 30.

