Meade County passes agreement with rural firefighters

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission has agreed to a County Assistance Agreement with the Meade County Rural Firefighters Association.
Representatives of rural volunteer fire departments appeared before the board last month seeking some clarification on whether or not county highway department staff would be allowed to help firefighters with heavy equipment in the event of a catastrophic fire within the county.
At that time, the commission decided to wait until county staff could research particulars of such an agreement.
One of those details was whether or not the county liability and workers compensation insurance would cover staff and equipment under such circumstances.
“One of the main things we did learn is that we are covered both under workers comp and liability,” Meade County Commission Assistant Jerry Derr told commissioners at their meeting May 11.
In addition to Derr, Highway Superintendent Nick Broyles, Emergency Manager Doug Huntrods and Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Chleborad came before the board to discuss the agreement.
Derr said the agreement establishes guidelines for the formation and implementation of an assistance program for the protection of life and property from fire, natural disasters, and other emergency situations that exceed the capabilities and resources of the requesting agency.
He said the assistance agreement is intended to include agencies directly, or indirectly, involved in providing emergency services to the citizens of Meade County. Further, it is intended to include any agency outside of Meade County that may wish to participate in this agreement.
Discussion was had regarding if the employee has the choice to say “yes” or “no” when asked to perform a specific duty.
“Both for the highway department, the superintendent in general and each individual employee have the opportunity to say ‘yes’ I will do it, or ‘no’ I won’t. And they can start or stop at their discretion without any reason stated. That’s statutory,” Chleborad said.
Broyles told commissioners that if any of his employees felt unsafe, they should stop and take themselves out of that situation and share their concerns.
“I just want to make sure that language is included,” Broyles said.
Derr said that there is language in the handbook, and it is covered in the highway department employees’ union contract as well. Union officials have told the county they are not in favor of employees being used in this manner.
But the county has received assurances from the rural firefighters that they will not put their firefighters or any county employees or resources in a situation that is not safe, Derr said.
Here is how the process will work. The incident commander will call the Meade County dispatch requesting specific county resources to arrive at a specified location with any special instructions.
Dispatch will notify the highway superintendent or the assistant highway superintendent. The highway representative will be responsible for notifying the appropriate operator(s) with instructions.
Dispatch will also notify the Meade County Emergency Manager, who will inform the commission assistant regarding the deployment of non-emergency resources. The commission assistant will notify the chairperson of the board of commissioners.
The operator will proceed to the assigned location and operate under the control of the incident commander of the fire or their designated supervisor.
Derr said the operator will not be expected to operate without direct onsite supervision by a qualified responder and the highway superintendent or assistant highway superintendent. The highway representative, in consultation with the incident commander, will determine the safe deployment of the assigned resources. If the highway representative determines the situation is unsafe for county assets, no assistance will be provided, Derr said.
“Safety is the No. 1 thing for everyone involved,” he said.
Bob Young, outgoing Enning VFD chief and president of the Meade County Firefighters Association, asked commissioners last month if they could call upon the county’s highway department staff to use heavy equipment to cut fire lines should the need arise.
During the Divide Fire in Perkins County recently, high winds prevented firefighters from using retardant dropped from planes. They turned to groundwork which meant cutting fire lines. The Divide Fire, which reportedly started west of Bison on March 29, burned an estimated 8,000 acres before being contained.
The County Assistance Agreement took effect immediately after it was passed unanimously by the commission.
