STURGIS — Despite being 50 days late with their renewal application, owners of Meade County’s sole medical cannabis dispensary will be allowed to operate another year with a county license. But the license was approved with a narrow margin, and county commissioners issued a stern warning that leniency will not be granted again.
During discussion about the renewal, commissioners also discovered that the license could be worth more than 10 times the original fee.
Commissioners voted 3-2 to renew the license for Puffy’s LLC, with Commissioners Rich Liggett and Ted Seaman dissenting. The renewal application was due Nov. 1. But Puffy’s representatives did not submit their renewal request until Dec. 20. In a letter to the commission, Ryan Cwach, legal counsel for Puffy’s, said Meade County ignored the state’s deadline of Nov. 1 to approve local licenses to be submitted for state approval. Since Puffy’s could not apply for its state license before the local license was approved, Meade County’s failure to meet the state’s deadline resulted in a delayed state license, and subsequent operations for the business.
“The state ultimately approved Puffy’s application even though it was filed out of time, because of the Meade County delays,” Cwach wrote. “In summary, this demonstrates that there is some flexibility being applied in the law in acknowledgment that this is an entirely new licensing process. This also supports our argument that Puffy’s did not get to fully utilize our license in 2021 due to governmental delays.”
Cwach also blamed the county for the missed deadline, because courtesy reminders were not sent.
But commissioners were quick to defeat that argument.
“You guys missed the deadline,” Commissioner Gary Deering said. “You need to get to it this time. It wasn’t the auditor’s fault, and it wasn’t anybody up here’s fault. I know the year was tough as far as not being able to get anything going. But this put us in a tough spot and this won’t happen again.”
“I thought your attorney’s letter was over the top,” Commissioner Doreen Creed told Puffy’s representative Kittrick Jeffries. “It actually made me mad. I don’t believe it’s the auditor’s job to have to inform or babysit alcohol license holders or marijuana license holders.”
Puffy’s LLC purchased the county’s only medical cannabis license for $125,000 in 2021. At that time there were complaints about the cost of the license. However, during Tuesday’s discussions Michael Graham, owner of Rapid City Cannabis, which operates The Black Hills Weed Shop in Rapid City, revealed that the license may be worth much more than the county fee. In fact, he claimed that after the deadline to renew the license had already passed, Jeffries offered to sell it.
“We were in talks with Puffy’s LLC to purchase this exact license in December,” Graham said. “We were told they had already been offered $1 million, and $1.5 would get it done. The building was not included because he said it was not suitable for a dispensary. Then once we started doing our research, we found out that it’s not really his license to sell anymore. So, we’re sitting here. I have money in hand, and I have an application ready to go. I can be operational within 45 days after we receive state license.”
Creed was surprised with the new information.
“At the time we set the license fee, there was a great deal of discussion over no other county charged what we did for a license,” Creed said. “Our license, even though we took a lot of heat in charging what we did, it’s worth almost 10 times what we charged for it, and that was before the facility was even opened?”
Jeffries told the commission he never intended to sell the license, but he affirmed its value, saying the hike comes from being the sole license in the county.
“The first thing I was taught in sales is business first,” he said. “So, the conversation was had (with Michael Graham.) However, we didn’t even bring that back to the board, let alone the rest of the membership about the sale of that license. It was made very clear to us by our membership at our very first meeting that we were not intending to sell the license at all. The conversation with Michael Graham was more putting feelers out, to see what the value of that license was and what he’d be willing to pay for it either now or in the future.
“This is part of the reason we advocated for unlimited number of licenses,” Jeffries said of the license value. “Here in South Dakota, we have a cap on alcohol licenses, based on population. That cap creates an inherent value on that license because there is a finite amount. The feelers were put out on us to sell the license. We’ve never actively pushed on anybody that we were selling our licenses. We have every intention to open with every single one of them.”
But, Jeffries asked the commission to consider the merits of Puffy’s LLC as a reputable medical dispensary with 11 licenses across the state, mostly in the Black Hills. The business, he said has gone to great lengths to comply with local and state regulations which ensure the medical cannabis is closely monitored and does not end up on the black market. Puffy’s was the second dispensary to open in the state, and operates under the highest standards, he said. But limited supply combined with new processes causing delays at the state and local levels, have made it difficult to operate.
Ultimately, Commissioners Talbot Wieczorek, Deering and Creed agreed with Puffy’s about the extraordinary circumstances of uncharted waters in South Dakota’s new medical cannabis industry contributing to the missed deadline for renewal.
“I believe you tried your best to ensure that the product and the manner in which it is operated will be A-1,” Creed said. “I’m holding you to it. I’m basing this on your individual reputations as well. For me, the key ended up being the state not getting you a license. The fact that you really haven’t had a license for a year makes it hard to say you needed to renew before you had really had it for a year.”
But Commissioner Ted Seaman and Liggett said they simply could not overlook the missed deadline.
“When we had a deadline on the first license, there was another party who came in and wanted to get in on it,” Seaman said. “We said ‘no, you missed your deadline.’ In my wildest imagination, I can’t understand how someone who spent $120,000 on a license would not renew it on time, just to make sure they had it, especially after hearing what it might be worth now. In order to stay consistent, I’m going to have to vote no on the motion. I wish we weren’t in this situation. I really don’t like these decisions.”
