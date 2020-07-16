Meade County mulling over discretionary formula

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission is doing its due diligence concerning a new discretionary formula for the county.
It heard from a host of supporters of the tax break at its meeting Tuesday, but ultimately decided to work for at least another two weeks to come up with a resolution favorable to a majority of the commissioners.
The discretionary formula is a tax incentive tool that helps to promote economic development throughout South Dakota by providing a tax break on applicable new construction for up to five years. A county can implement the formula by passing a resolution, or a city may also implement a discretionary formula if the county doesn’t establish one.
The county is looking at passing a new resolution because its resolution became obsolete when a new state law took effect July 1.
The state has a baseline tax formula of 20-40-60-80-100 for new qualifying construction. This means that in the first year, the property owner pays taxes on 20% of the applicable structure’s value. In the second year, the property owner pays 40% of the applicable structure’s value and so forth, until the fifth and subsequent years where the property owner pays taxes on the full, or 100% of the assessed value.
If a governing board chooses to pass a discretionary formula that gives a larger tax break than the baseline, the school district must be made whole in terms of the state aid to education funding, requiring the county auditor to impose an additional levy on all properties within the school district for both the general and special education funds.
“The school portion of the discretionary comes back and gets re-taxed against everybody else,” Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek said.
Last year in Meade County that amount totaled about $170,000.
Meade County offers a use a 0-0-0-0-0 formula, which means the structure is tax free for the first five years.
To get a better idea about how the county should proceed, commissioners Rod Bradley and Wieczorek
met with representatives of Sturgis, Piedmont, Summerset and the Meade School District last week.
“We took in input from everybody at the meeting. They are all stakeholders in this,” Bradley said.
The group explored all options including having the county formula include certain classifications of property in their resolution and leave other classifications for cities.
“That way each municipality could decide what they wanted inside their boundaries,” he said. “That way there could be more local decision making on it rather than a county-wide discretionary formula.”
Meade County Equalization Director Rhea Crane advised the commissioners to visit with representatives of municipalities within the county to determine what they would like to see in a discretionary formula.
“You need to consider your options for what best serves your constituents,” she said.
One section of the discretionary formula Wieczorek has concerns with is in relation to Tax Increment Finance districts. He said that awarding the discretionary formula can undermine the value of TIFS which help to pay for infrastructure improvements such as streets or drainage projects in certain areas.
“As anybody who listens to me long enough knows, I’m a big infrastructure guy. I think it (TIFs) is one of the best things you can give commercial properties is good infrastructure,” Wieczorek said.
Up until June 30 of this year, someone who was in a TIF district was not eligible for the discretionary formula. But the state law passed by the Legislature this year allows for it.
The discretionary formula is one of the biggest tools the Sturgis Economic Development Corp. has in its toolbox, said SEDC Executive Director Amanda Anglin.
“As an organization it is our mission to grow the tax base in Sturgis and Meade County,” she said. “We’re always competing with neighboring states, neighboring counties, other cities. It’s essentially a competition. Whatever we can do to help grow our tax base is important.”
Chris Bergman, who recently opened the Scooptown Car Wash in Sturgis with his wife, Tylea, said the county’s discretionary formula was a big incentive.
“I think it’s a good thing,” Bergman said.
Michelle Grosek and her husband, Rick, also looked to the discretionary formula when planning a new farm stand, commercial kitchen and vacation rental property at Bear Butte Gardens north of Sturgis, she said.
“It definitely was in our mindset when we put this project together that we would have some alleviation of taxes,” Grosek said. “We anticipate a slow growth with our business and so we would like to have a slow growth in our taxes at the same time.”
