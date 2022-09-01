Meade County medical marijuana expansion fails Ambulance district boundary change approved

STURGIS — By a nearly two to one margin, voters in Meade County defeated an attempt to expand the number of medical marijuana licenses issued by the county.
Unofficial totals show 1,426 people voted against expanding the number of licenses and 719 voted for it.
There were actually two issues on the ballot Tuesday. One in which all county registered voters could participate involved changing a county ordinance which would increase the number of medical marijuana licenses from one to 12.
The second ballot question was limited to those living within the Meade County Rural Ambulance Tax District. It involved changing the district boundaries.
An area within the Buffalo Chip Campground was left out of the initial boundaries of the district because at the time it was considered a municipality. When the South Dakota Supreme Court determined Buffalo Chip was not a municipality, the property owner asked to be added in.
An election was required in order to change the district’s boundaries. Unofficial results of that ballot question showed 190 people voted in favor and 127 against on Tuesday.
The Meade County Commission will meet in special session at 9 a.m., Friday to canvass and certify the vote totals.
So just how did the county residents come to vote on this medical marijuana issue?
Last year, the Meade County Commission passed Ordinance 53 concerning the issuance of new medical cannabis establishment licenses and determined they would consider all qualified applications in the order they were received, but only award one medical marijuana dispensary license at cost of $125,000.
That was done and awarded to Puffy’s LLC who will do business on Highway 79 just north of its intersection with Highway 34.
The ordinance also stated that no local licenses may be issued after the available new local license had been awarded by the commissioners.
Then on July 5 of this year, the Meade County Auditor’s Office received an initiative petition containing the required 1,009 signatures asking to amend the county’s ordinance on medical cannabis licenses.
The petitioners asked to amend the county’s ordinance and award three dispensary licenses as well as three licenses for cultivation facilities, three for cannabis testing facilities and three for cannabis product manufacturing facilities. The county’s original ordinance didn’t offer any licenses for cultivation, testing or product manufacturing.
Attorney Nathan Chicoine filed the initiative petition with the county on behalf of Green Light Corp., of which West River Botanicals LLC is a subsidiary.
In December when the commission planned to award its medical dispensary license, Attorney Roger Tellinghuisen, who said he represented West River Botanicals LLC and Rod Woodruff, asked the commission to hold off awarding the license and consider the medical cannabis dispensary application submitted by his client.
At that time, Tellinghuisen said the county’s ordinance on awarding licenses was “ambiguous at best” concerning whether or not there was a cutoff date when applications would no longer be accepted.
