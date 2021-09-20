Meade County looks to fill vacancies in highway department

STURGIS — The Meade County Highway Department is down six employees, but the county’s highway superintendent said despite that, the department is carrying on.
“We have throttled back a little bit on graveling just because of some personnel challenges that we are having,” Broyles told Meade County commissioners Wednesday. “It’s kind of catch-as-catch can, and we will respond accordingly. We will take care of the worst situations first and address them.”
Commissioner Doreen Creed said she wanted to address the personnel vacancy situation to assure the public that the county knew some of the vacancies were coming.
The county commissioners have had to answer to constitutes concerning the recent departures of Susan Boadwine, treasurer and Lisa Schieffer, two long-time employees, along with reconfiguration in some departments.
Recent departures in the highway department include Assistant Highway Superintendent Scott Tegethoff, the department’s technology assistant, Opal equipment operator Chance Smith, Hereford operator Clinton Smith and Brad Severson, who oversees the county’s sign program. Both Smith and Severson are retiring.
The sixth vacancy is that of Jimmy Hostetter who retired as an equipment operator at Red Owl. Before his retirement, the county highway department had 10 equipment operators. After Hostetter’s departure, Broyles said he wanted to try staffing the county routes with nine instead of 10 operators.
“I don’t want to fill that vacancy until we see how this works over the winter,” Broyles said following the meeting.
Broyles said he did have some leads on people interested in the jobs at Opal and Hereford adding that those positions were his biggest concern because they were in the rural areas of the county.
“I’m optimistic that we are going to have all these positions filled before the snow starts falling,” he said.
Creed said Tegethoff left his job with the county to go back to eastern South Dakota to take over his family’s farm.
“He’s still in close association with all of us. He left on very happy terms,” she said. “Another individual left due to family needs, and so it is very common reasons for the vacancies.”
Broyles said he would concur with Creed’s assessment of the situation.
“The department’s working very well. Morale is very high in the department. We’re taking care of business, and we’re working actively to fill those vacancies,” he said.
There has been varying degrees of interest in the option positions, Broyles said.
“I’m confident we will get all the positions filled in the next six weeks,” he said.
Meanwhile, Todd Woods was named interim assistant highway superintendent, effective Sept. 3.
