Meade County looking for jail medical provider

STURGIS — Meade County is looking for someone to provide jail medical services after the city of Sturgis did not renew its contract with the county after it ended in December.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin told the Meade County Commission Tuesday he had been informed by the city that they would terminate the agreement when it expired in December.
“We’ve been kind of scrambling around trying to figure out what we are going to do,” Merwin said.
So, Merwin looked for a doctor who would consider working with the county at the jail and offering some advice on how to proceed. He said no local doctors were interested, but he has been in contact
with National Medical Resources — a healthcare staffing agency located in Bismarck, ND, — which is willing to help.
“At this point I guess I just wanted to tell you that the city has pulled out. Medical at the jail is something that is pretty important and something that we really need to do something about,” he said.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said fulfilling the jail services contract was taking a tremendous amount of staff time.
Ainslie said only certain members of the Sturgis Ambulance Service crew are trained and qualified to provide the level of service required in the contract.
“When we continued to look at the number of times that we were called up there to do it, and the number of times we were calling in back-up, it just became really untenable for us to continue,” he said.
The Sturgis Ambulance Service struggles to keep its shifts filled with qualified individuals so when a contract such as this requires paramedics to be called away it makes it difficult to staff and do regular day-to-day operations, Ainslie said.
“What happened was that people who are trained to provide care for jail patients were not able to do our primary duty which is treating emergencies,” he said.
The contract required Sturgis Ambulance Service staff to give medications at assigned times each day, but they were also called at other times also, Ainslie said.
“When it started, we were not going up there as frequently, but it has slowly been building. We are going more and more frequently, spending longer time periods there,” he said.
When that happened and there was not a paramedic on duty to respond to the jail, one would have to be called in, sometimes at overtime rates, Ainslie said.
“It just wasn’t feasible for us to continue to do it,” he said.
The county has budgeted $75,000 for the jail medical services contract.
The plan would be to hire a nurse who would be a county employee then use the doctor on an as-needed basis, Merwin said.
Commissioner Doreen Creed said she wished the county could re-negotiate with the city.
Merwin said the city has agreed to two-year contract through February to provide jail medical services for the county until a new provider is found.
“That will give us a little time,” Merwin said.
The county commission took no action Tuesday on a permanent solution to the jail medical services issue.
