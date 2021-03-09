Meade County highway department spends down savings

STURGIS — An unexpected windfall for the Meade County Highway Department will be spent to pay off a county excavator, add a new weed & pest/operator and buy three pickups with plows.
The windfall came about when actual equipment costs and project bids on select line items in the 2021 budget came in significantly below budget expectations, Meade County Highway Superintendent
Nick Broyles told the county commission at its Feb. 23 meeting. At that time, the department was $1.4 million under budget.
Broyles wish list was actually longer than what commissioners approved.
Broyles wanted to pay off the excavator principal at $234,311, add an additional full-time hire at approximately $65,000, add six additional pickup/plow combination units at approximately $255,000, and add an additional $250,000 for gravel crushing for a total of $804,311.
Commissioner Rich Liggett, the liaison to the highway department, said that he had met with Broyles to discuss the reallocation of funds and was in favor of the move.
Paying off the debt on the excavator will save a lot of money in interest, Liggett said. And the idea behind the purchase of the pickup trucks with blades is to save wear and tear on large equipment used during snow events.
“We do have two trucks out there in the rural area that do have plows on them. Those trucks are being used to go out and knock out the smaller drifts,” Liggett said. “It is another tool that we have to not have six gallons an hour on a blade by using the blade to drive out to these locations.”
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek said he was uncomfortable shifting money from large maintenance projects to a full-time employee and equipment.
If the county is saving money because bids on projects came in lower than expected, then the county should use those funds on projects, Wieczorek said.
He said he preferred to use the word “over-budgeted” rather than “savings,” for the conversation about how the money was to be spent.
Liggett said they looked at pulling road projects forward with Brosz Engineering, but none could be moved forward. Part of the issue has to do with engineering. Projects slated for the future would have to go through the engineering process first before they could be bid and started.
“This would be the opportunity to do some stuff that you know you are going to have to do,” Wieczorek said.
Commissioner Rod Bradley said spending these funds now will help the department to be more efficient in the future.
But, Bradley also worries that the county may be backed up to the 40% rule on the general fund if some of the money does not get spent.
Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer said the amount of general fund dollars that counties can retain as surplus is restricted by SDCL 7-21-18.1 which states: “The total unreserved, undesignated fund balance of the general fund may not exceed forty percent
of the total amount of all general fund appropriations contained in the budget for the next fiscal year.”
In the end, the commissioners voted to pay off the excavator and add an additional FTE weed & pest/operator, after the job is advertised and gone through the complete process.
Liggett, Doreen Creed, Bradley, and Ted Seaman all voted in favor. Wieczorek voted against it.
Commissioners also voted to purchase three pickups with plows. That vote was unanimous.
There was some discussion regarding the additional gravel crushing, but commissioner Creed asked that the gravel talks be deferred to a later time.
