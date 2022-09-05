STURGIS — Meade County’s new Master Transportation Plan is much more than a list of road projects, the author of the plan told county commissioners last week.
Steve Graver, with KLJ Engineering and Planning Services in Rapid City, said the plan is a tool for the county staff that includes a lot of information from traffic counts to where major developments are occurring.
“There’s just a lot of different information that you’re planning staff and your engineering staff will be able to use looking into the future,” Graver told the Meade County Commission at its meeting Aug. 23.
The short-range projects align well with the county’s five-year plan, Graver said.
The county’s long-range projects came from previous county transportation plans with a few newly identified projects added.
“The input that we received from staff and from the study advisory team really played a major role in developing your long-range projects,” he said.
Graver said a new category added this year was the special road-way projects which may or may not be led by the county.
Those include everything from possibly paving Fort Meade Way from Pleasant Valley Road to SD Hwy. 34, to a corridor study for New Underwood Road.
“These are not necessarily Meade County projects, but certainly identified project needs,” he said.
Bridge projects also are identified in the county’s Master Transportation Plan. The county’s 30 lowest ranking bridges were identified and ranked for the structural integrity and other factors.
A key component of the bridge information was to identify which bridges are single access, Graver said. The county has, in the past, had to deal with bridges that may only serve one property owner.
“This will help you looking into the future in terms of priorities,” he said.
Graver told the commission the master plan includes two financial scenarios – one includes use of known funding.
“The projects are getting more and more expensive because of the inflation we are seeing, so we threw out some ideas of how to continue to see some of these projects moving forward,” he said.
Ways to do that include phasing projects or entering into partnerships.
The other financial scenario discussed is the influx of new funding, Graver said.
“There’s a lot of grant opportunities available right now,” he said. “The suggestion is that if some projects can be made shovel-ready it will improve your ability to successfully apply for these grants.”
Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman questioned Graver as to who usually applies for those grants he mentioned.
“Would that be the highway department or the state DOT? What’s the best way?” he said. “We’ve got some huge projects that there’s no way in the world we are going to have money in our budget to take care of.”
Graver said it has been his experience that some counties will hire a consultant to work on those grants.
“It takes someone who is trained to really be successful on those big grants,” he said.
And it also helps to work with the state Department of Transportation on projects so that they can support any grant applications the county submits, Graver said.
Following are the Meade County short-range roadway projects identified in the county’s master transportation plan:
Multiple projects, chip seal, $1.5 million
Structure No. 47-541-100, 9 mi. S. & 5 mi. E. of Maurine, Replace Structure (Already in Progress), $1.8 million
Structure No. 47-635-190, 6 mi. E. & 12 mi. N. of White Owl on Whitetail Road, Replace Structure, $550,000
Structure No. 47-549-149, 21.1 mi. W. & 13.9 mi. S. of Faith, Replace Structure, $462,000
Rolling Hills Road from Nemo Road North 2 mi., Fix Drainage, $34,000
N. Haines Avenue from Pennington Co. line 6.12 mi. North to Elk Creek Road, Change to 24’ Deck with 4’ Shoulders, $6.5 million
Alkali Road from Fort Meade Way east 5 mi. to Titan Road 2-inch overlay, $2 million
New Underwood Road from Penn. Co. line to Elk Creek Road, 7 miles, Reconstruct & New AC Surfacing, $7.5 million
Mountain Shadows Road off of 2nd Street in Piedmont, chip seal, $31,000
Norman Avenue from Peaceful Pines N to end of county asphalt, chip seal, $78,000
Deadwood Avenue and Peaceful Pines east of I-90 to Pennington County Line, chip seal, $67,000
Sidney Stage Road Full depth reclaim and AS Surfacing, $1.1 million
Structure No. 47-460-128, 11.8 mi S of Hwy 212 on Stoneville Road, replace bridge, $400,000
Avalanche Road from Alder Pl. N 3 mi to Eden Road, Reconstruct & New AC Surfacing, $3.2 million
Fort Meade Way from Hwy 34 2.4 miles South, regrade, $1 million
Structure No. 47-060-305, 3 mi. E &12.5 mi. N of Sturgis (130th Ave, replace bridge, $500,000
Engineer North 2.4 miles Fort Meade Way, PE Engineering, $35,000
Structure No. 47-114-553, 8.4 mi. E &12.3 mi. S. of Sturgis (Deerview Road), Replace bridge, $750,000
Deerview Road. Reconstruct & New AC Surfacing, $6 million
Following are the Meade County long-range roadway projects identified in the county’s master transportation plan:
Antelope Creek Road, Pennington County Line to Elk Creek Road, asphalt paving, $10.2 million
Elk Creek Road, I-90 Exit 46 to Edgewood Place, Acquire ROW for improvements, realignment of roadway, $4.8 million
Elk Creek Road, Elk Vale Road to Antelope Creek Road, asphalt paving, $10.2 million
I-90 Service Road, Exit 40 to Vanocker Canyon Road, Corridor Preservation, $12.8 million
Elk Creek Road, Elk Vale Road to Haines Avenue, asphalt paving to rural arterial, $6.9 million
New corridor, Erickson Ranch Road to 143rd Avenue, new collector road, $7.5 million
Pleasant Valley Road, Tilford to Fort Meade Way, asphalt paving, $13 million
Haines Avenue, Pennington County Line to Elk Creek Road, Reconstruction, $10.4 million
Special Roadway projects
Fort Meade Way, Pleasant Valley Road to SD Hwy. 34, pave roadway, $8.7 million
Quaal Road, Stagestop Road to Norman Avenue, Convert to three-lane with TWCLTL, $3.5 million
150th Avenue, Pennington County Line to Eagle Ranch Road, asphalt paving as minor arterial, $3.1 million
Sly Hill Road, Junction Avenue to Foothills Road, pave roadway, $3.3 million
New Underwood Road, I-90 to SD Hwy. 34, Corridor Study, Assess Needs, $200,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.