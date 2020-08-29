Meade County gives ambulance district money for start-up

STURGIS — Meade County has awarded the Meade County Rural Ambulance District $5,000 to get the new district up and running.
District board members actually had asked for $10,000, but the Meade County Commission voted to give them $5,000.
Commissioners Doreen Creed, Rich Liggett and Rod Bradley voted in favor of allocating the money from the commission’s contingency fund. Commissioner Ted Seaman voted against it. Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek abstained because an associate in his law firm is currently working for the ambulance district board.
Meade County Rural Ambulance District board members Britton Blair and Terry Jo Bruch appeared before the commission Tuesday to explain the request for funds.
Bradley asked the board members if they had spoken with the Sturgis Economic Development (SEDC) officials about a loan.
Blair said he and Mark Bruch had spoken with SEDC officials.
Bradley said the SEDC board voted last week to use SEDC funds to extend a loan with zero percent interest to the Rural Ambulance District to help them get started.
“I didn’t know if that was factored into your request here or not,” Bradley said.
Blair said he had heard about the offer, but added that board members have been surprised at the amount of money they need in administrative costs to get the district going.
Some of the expenses include insurance for the board, legal fees to make sure the board is following state statutes, a bond for the board’s treasurer, mailings.
“The problem with this board is that we are not going to see any money coming in until next April. We’re going to have bills to cover, and I guess we’re kinda exploring the possibility of getting a start-up fund from the county to kinda get us going,” Blair said.
Bradley then asked that if the Rural Ambulance District Board had the loan from SEDC did they still need money from the county.
Blair said they preferred to find out what the county would offer before getting a loan.
Bruch said members of the board had already spent money out of their own pockets to pay some start-up costs.
Liggett asked if the county had ever granted a request from an ambulance district for money.
Commissioner Doreen Creed said the commission has granted up to $2,000 to newly formed road districts in the county.
Commission Assistant Jerry Derr concurred saying, “In the last 10 years, other than road districts, I can’t recall.”
Liggett asked what the requirements were for a group to get the $2,000 for a road district. Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer said the criteria included having 15 residences and $5 million in valuation.
“This is a lot bigger than a road district. These people stepped up to try to solve a very difficult problem the county was facing,” said commissioner Wieczorek. “An ambulance district is several factors more difficult than a road district. Helping a district like this with a little bit of seed money saves the county a lot of hassle having a good district there.”
Chairman Seaman said he, too, was appreciative of all the work the group did to form the ambulance district, but he said he pays about $450 a year for Piedmont fire and ambulance services.
“Because of the people I represent in my district I’ll probably vote no because of all that they are already paying for ambulance in their area,” he said.
