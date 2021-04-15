STURGIS — Meade County firefighters want permission to use the county’s heavy equipment in the event of a catastrophic fire such as the one that recently ravaged ranchland in Perkins County.
Bob Young, Cody and Morris appeared before the Meade County Commission Tuesday asking that some sort of agreement be formulated that would make it easy to call upon the county’s highway department staff to use heavy equipment to cut fire lines should the need arise.
Young, outgoing Enning VFD chief and president of the Meade County Firefighters Association, said that in the past, the county has allowed its staff to assist volunteer fire departments with heavy equipment to cut fire lines during big fires.
“We don’t use the road graders on every fire. What we would use it for is a catastrophic fire like the ones they’ve had in Bison or Lemmon here lately,” he said.
Young said one of the instances when the county’s equipment was used was for the 4,000-acre White Owl fire.
“Honestly, that’s what put that fire out,” he said.
Young said he and fellow firefighters were before the commissioners Tuesday because they know they need a plan should another catastrophic fire strike.
“We just wanted to be up front with you to see what your feelings were and whether it (equipment) was available or not. Because if not, then were going to have to go to private contractors for something like that,” he said.
Young said the process in the past has been to call the law enforcement dispatch center who would in turn call the president of the Meade County Commission or highway superintendent to get permission for using county equipment.
“The way this wind and our fire situation is right now we’ve got to have a plan put in place so that one phone call will have it in place for us,” he said.
Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman agreed saying the commission needs to make a decision as to what they would make available to firefighters.
Firefighter Cody Weyer, incoming Enning VFD chief, said it would also be nice to know who the county’s contact would be to get permission for use of the equipment.
“I’ve been on the fire department for a little over 20 years and I’m gonna say that a half a dozen times we have used them, and it’s worked, every time,” he said.
Having the county’s large equipment available to cut a fire line is invaluable, Cody said.
During the Divide Fire in Perkins County, the high winds prevented firefighters from using retardant dropped from planes.
“You lose all your air support. No slurry bombers. Nothing. It’s groundwork only and what that maintainer can do by building that fire line… is going to save taxpayers’ land. It’s a big deal,” he said.
The divide fire, which reportedly started west of Bison on March 29, burned an estimated 8,000 acres before being contained.
Meade County Highway Department Superintendent Nick Broyles said when the idea of assisting in fire-fighting efforts first surfaced, he thought it was a great idea, but wanted to make sure the highway staff were trained and there was no liability to the county to do so.
Meade County’s Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Chleborad told commissioners that if the county were asked to assist, he believes the county would incur no liability as long as staff are working under the direction of whoever is in charge – in most cases that would be the incident commander.
Chleborad suggested checking with the county’s provider of worker’s compensation to determine if staff fighting a fire would be covered under the policy.
Seaman asked that Broyles work with the firefighters to come up with an agreement that would clearly outline the process for firefighters to request the county’s assistance on catastrophic fires.
The county is expected to discuss and act on the agreement at its April 27 meeting.
