STURGIS — New lighting systems distributed to fire and ambulance services in Meade County will help them in emergency situations.
The Meade County Firefighters Association applied for and received a Homeland Security Grant totaling $30,000 this year for two types of new equipment.
The association was funded for 10 sets of landing zone lights for marking helicopter landing zones during medical evacuations. Also secured with the funds were three Lentry LED light sets that are portable and powered by a 2KW generators.
Departments receiving the landing zone lights are Sturgis, Enning, Hereford, Elm Springs, Faith, and Opal Volunteer Fire Departments and Sturgis, Faith and Rural Meade Ambulance Services.
Sturgis, Enning and Faith received the Lentry light sets.
Fred Hulm, chief of the Faith Volunteer Fire Department, said the landing lights are appreciated because there are times when they have called Life Flight in the dark of the night to come to the scene of an accident.
“Those will be really handy,” he said.
Kris Escott, Faith Ambulance director, agreed saying many locations they are called to are in the middle of nowhere.
The large Lentry light comes with its own generator which will be welcome to light up an accident or fire scene, Hulm said.
Many times it’s quite dark on scene, Escott said.
“Right now we use as many flashlights as we can,” she said.
The departments in Faith currently rely on a new rescue rig that is equipped with flood lights that can be directed to certain spots at the scene of a fire, accident or other disaster.
“We depend on whatever we have available,” Hulm said.
The best part about receiving the new equipment is that the departments did not have to fill out paperwork to secure the lights, Hulm said. Both Hulm and Escott thanked the emergency management department for doing the leg work to get the lights.
“It’s very much appreciated,” Escott said.
The landing zone lights were developed several years ago in a cooperative effort between Safety Shine (the manufacturer) and Doug Huntrods then the Lake County emergency manager who is now the Meade County emergency manager.
Huntrods said the prototype was tested with helicopters from both Avera and Sanford hospitals before being placed into production. More recently they were tested with Black Hills Life Flight in rural Meade County.
A set consists of five flashlight sized lights that are placed into a weighted rubber base for stability. They are powered by two D Cell batteries. They operate in three modes - flashing amber for daytime, several amber and approximate 10 infrared flashes; and all infrared flashes. The latter two modes are for nighttime use with night vision goggles which cannot “see” much of the visible light spectrum, Huntrods said. The several amber flashes assist in recovering the lights after the helicopter has left and the landing zone is dark.
The other light sets are made by Lentry lights which offers a large selection of portable scene lighting, Huntrods said.
Meade County Emergency Management purchased two of their lights for use in emergencies during the last Homeland Security Grant cycle.
Ironically, Huntrods used the lights just after receiving them. He was on his way to demonstrate the lights to the Meade County Fire Fighters Association in January when they were needed at a vehicle/train accident on Ball Park Road in Sturgis.
“The car was dragged several hundred yards to an area with little lighting,” he said.
But the lights were quickly deployed to assist in the extrication of the Jeep’s driver.
Later they were used during the exploration of Hideaway Mine in Black Hawk.
