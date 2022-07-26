STURGIS — Volunteers have put in countless hours planning and preparing for this year’s Meade County Fair & 4-H Achievement Days, so organizers encourage people to come out and have a good time.
“It’s one last day for families to come and have fun before the Rally starts and kids head back to school,” said Jenny Voigt, 4-H youth program advisor for Meade County.
The event is scheduled for July 29-30, at the Meade County Fair Building and Sturgis Brown High School east of Sturgis.
Friday activities include registration for 4-H and open class exhibits. Those exhibits open to the public at 3 p.m.
There will be a LEGO challenge at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and Noon Friday in the west gym at the high school sponsored by American Heritage Girls Troop 8031.
Other Meade County Fair traditions will continue in the afternoon with the rocket launch, frog jumping and turtle race competitions as well as watermelon eating contest.
The annual Ag Appreciation meal and Northern Hills Ag Fest will be July 29 beginning at 4:30 p.m. Following the meal, there will be the mutton bustin’, calf scramble, and Ag Olympics.
Saturday starts with the Brandon Delzer 5K Run/Walk. Registration is at 7 a.m. Walkers start at 7:30 a.m. and runners start at 8 a.m. There are several age divisions and cost is $25 per person. Proceeds will help pay for the Brandon Delzer Legacy Buckle, which is awarded to the top livestock exhibitor, and for small improvements to the fair buildings, Voigt said.
Showmanship for the livestock divisions will be Saturday, July 30. Categories include poultry, swine, goats, sheep, rabbits and beef.
Also Saturday, there will be a Bubble Gum Blowing Contest, sponsored by Loftus Dental at 2:30 p.m. An ice cream social is scheduled for 3 p.m. and pie auction at 4 p.m. will round out events on Saturday.
New this year is the addition of Mimi’s Prairie Lunchbox food truck from Union Center. They serve such items as burgers, wraps, street tacos, monster nachos and volcano fries as well as desserts and drinks.
Also, The Bee Happy Too 4-H Club members will have educational exhibits at the Sturgis Brown High School gym both Friday and Saturday.
Voigt said the fair is good family fun.
“We’re really lucky to have an event like this in our community,” she said. “It’s important to support the kids in their work and also the volunteers who have put in numerous hours planning this event.”
