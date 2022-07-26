STURGIS — Volunteers have put in countless hours planning and preparing for this year’s Meade County Fair & 4-H Achievement Days, so organizers encourage people to come out and have a good time.

“It’s one last day for families to come and have fun before the Rally starts and kids head back to school,” said Jenny Voigt, 4-H youth program advisor for Meade County.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.