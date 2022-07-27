Meade County Fair dedicated to Andersens

STURGIS — Both Myron and Vonda Andersen were very active in 4-H during their childhood years and wanted their children to have the same valuable experience.
For years, the Meade County couple has given back to the community, especially to the Meade County 4-H program. The 2022 Meade County Fair is dedicated in honor of the Andersens for their support of both the Meade County 4-H program and the Meade County Fair.
When the Andersen’s children, Megan and Nate, joined the Bear Butte 4-H Club, Vonda served as leader of the club for several years. She also served many leadership roles in the Meade County 4-H Leaders Association and the Meade County Fair Board — heading up numerous projects for over a decade.
Vonda Andersen said one of the family’s favorite projects was the organization and completion of the branding boards, now displayed at the Meade County Fair Barn. The family also assisted with the production of the fair for several years.
“It was always a joy watching our children succeed in 4-H, and also being a part of the development of other future leaders and instilling the importance of volunteering your time and giving back to the community,” Vonda Andersen said. “It has been a great pleasure to serve in this fashion and support the 4-H program and the Meade County Fair, so both continue to succeed for future generations.”
Myron and Vonda Andersen both graduated from Sturgis Brown High School and attended in-state universities.
Myron Andersen graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in range science and moved to Sheridan, Wyo., to start a career in mining reclamation. He then went on to get his master’s degree in agronomy at the University of Wyoming.
After graduating from UW, he moved back to South Dakota to continue his work in environmental management for Black Hills gold mines. When his father retired, Myron took over the family ranch operation while continuing consulting work with the local mines.
Vonda Andersen graduated from Black Hills State University with a degree in business administration and moved to Denver where she started her career in medical administration. She moved back to Rapid City to help establish and manage the Rapid City Community Health Center.
Myron and Vonda Andersen met while playing volleyball in Rapid City. After marrying, Vonda joined Myron on the ranch and together they raised two children, Megan and Nate.
