Meade County Fair dedicated to Andersens

Myron and Vonda Andersen were very active in 4-H as youth and have given back to both the Meade County 4-H program and the Meade County Fair. The 2022 Meade County Fair is dedicated in honor of the Andersens for their support of those programs. Courtesy photo

STURGIS — Both Myron and Vonda Andersen were very active in 4-H during their childhood years and wanted their children to have the same valuable experience.

For years, the Meade County couple has given back to the community, especially to the Meade County 4-H program. The 2022 Meade County Fair is dedicated in honor of the Andersens for their support of both the Meade County 4-H program and the Meade County Fair.

