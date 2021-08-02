STURGIS — For the time they put in, they were all champions of a kid-centered craft that’s a summer sidenote threatening to go by the wayside: 4-H.
The show ring was filled with antsy kids and critters alike, Saturday as the Meade County Fair played to an audience of spectators and judges, the culminating event for kids entered up to show off their summer animal projects.
Meade County Fair Board Chairwoman Shelley Sedivy said she was excited about the amount of participation in this year’s fair, especially after taking a year off for COVID.
“This has been a come-back,” she said. “We’ve actually had more entries in beef than we’ve had in the last five years. The kids are excited. The parents are here. We had a great community support last night at our free appreciation dinner sponsored by the Ag Fest. We had a huge turn-out for that and also for the mutton busting, calf scramble, and dress-a-sheep for both kids and adults, so that was fun.”
Entry numbers were as follows: poultry 48 4-H and 14 open class; 14 beef, seven goats, and 14 sheep all in 4-H.
“Kind of a nice bump for us and no swine this year,” Sedivy said.
Attributing growing numbers, Sedivy said the fair board has really been trying to reach out to families.
“I really like our fair,” she said. “It’s very focused on the kids. It’s just two days. We really try to make it easy for them to bring things in. It’s very well supported by the parents and the community.”
Sedivy said part of that mission is to welcome first time exhibitors.
“We’ll work with them and we have open class for all ages,” she added. “You don’t have to be in 4-H to exhibit your static exhibits, which are non-livestock, or the livestock.”
Sedivy said she donates a great deal of time to the fair because she feels it’s important for kids to begin learning the tools it teaches at a young age.
“I think it’s important that they learn how to care for animals well. I think it’s important that they learn how to do all of those different things, whether it be cooking or horticulture, what looks good, what doesn’t look good, how is it done appropriately and to feel supported. Us parents aren’t great at everything. So I think it allows those that have a special niche, that know it well, to come in and help the kids get involved … it really takes a village to raise a kid and this is one of the ways that the village can help them.”
Sixth-grade 4-Her Quintin Kelly, who said he is “from Whitewood, but technically, closer to Sturgis,” showed sheep, rabbits, chickens, and photography at this year’s Meade County Fair.
“Photography is probably the easiest,” he explained. “Rabbits are, you’re, like, clipping them and you’ve got to, like, sex them, so that one’s like the second favorite. And sheep are the hardest. Like, you’ve gotta wash them. You’ve gotta make sure, ‘Do they look good?’ Because you’ve got to shear them. There’s just more prep with the sheep. Photography, you find something cool and you take a picture. Rabbits, you’ve gotta’, like, work with them, make sure that you have control over them.”
Kelly said his decision to show sheep was arrived at after his brother chose to show sheep.
“A few months later, my mom’s, like, ‘Hey, there’s sheep for sale. Five dollars for a bum lamb, newborn,” Kelly explained. “I’m like, OK, I’ll make money.”
The bum lamb was acquired near Nisland.
Kelly then went on to explain the ins and outs of breaking the sheep for show.
“You usually brace them. To get them used to it, you usually push them against the wall because they don’t like it and push backwards against the wall because they’re going to push into your knee when you do it,” he said. “That’s how you make them look all tight. The rabbits, you get, like, used to them. With them you’ve got to learn the anatomy of animals.”
Kelly said 4-H Advisor Jenny Voigt is key to making all this education happen.
“Jenny is a great leader,” he said. “She, like, asks people, ‘So, could you do a sheep demonstration?’ and then you take what you learn from that and you add it to your practicing,” he explained.
Kelly said the best thing about the fair is the fact that people come from all around the county.
“And everybody’s just hosting this great, fun thing,” he said. “You’ve got a lot of fun exhibits, like photography, woodworking, fairy gardens. There’s just loads of stuff, like art. If you like art, you can show it at the fair,” Kelly said. “There’s just loads of stuff and the judges are super nice. Like in sheep, photography, and talking about photography, I won the best in show for juniors.”
What did Kelly’s eye spy to capture?
“We went to Yellowstone and Bridal Veil Falls, something like that, and, so, it was a reflection with the sun. It was reflected on the water and it just looked so good that the judges just liked it,” Kelly explained.
Quintin’s mother Amanda Kelly said she has her children in 4-H because of the experiences that are available to them and so that they can appreciate the work that goes into their projects.
“I make my kids do public speaking, which shows through in Quintin, quite well,” she said with a laugh. “It’s supposed to make them work for something that they don’t always necessarily get an award for. Sometimes they just get ‘You did a good job.’”
Amanda said the biggest reward for her children is when they win.
“We do dog shows, too, so they have to do showmanship,” she said. “We’ve had days that don’t go so good and we have days that go really good. And you can tell on their faces how they’re happy. It’s not the same as sports because the animal is their team member and sometimes it doesn’t want to cooperate. Not every day’s a good day.”
Amanda is a five-year fan of the Meade County Fair.
“I love our fair,” she said. “I like that it’s not such a stressful fair. The judges are very nice. We’ve done things before where they might have been a little too harsh on some of the kids that start out. Every year we’ve showed and brought more animals because the kids get such a good response from it. I think we’re up to five different species of animals now that come to the fair and we started with just inside stuff and came outside.”
