Meade County establishes elected officials base wages

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission has passed a resolution establishing base salaries for elected officials within the county.
Jerry Derr, Meade County Commission Assistant/HR Manager, told the commission Jan. 25, that such a resolution had been discussed for several years, but never passed by the commission.
The board is required by law to set the commission salaries annually, but had not done so with other elected positions.
The resolution establishes a base annual salary for the other elected positions of sheriff, state’s attorney, country treasurer, county auditor and country register of deeds.
Derr said his office gathered data on what the other counties in the state are paying those elected officials.
“Based on the research, I think this is a fair representation of what the base wages should be,” he said.
The base salaries for elected officials of Meade County in 2022 are:
• Auditor - $65,000
• Register of Deeds - $60,000
• Sheriff/Coroner - $95,000
• State’s Attorney - $95,000
• Treasurer - $65,000
In addition to the base salary, each of the elected officials receives benefits such as health insurance, vacation and sick leave.
For 2022, Meade County State’s Attorney Michelle Bordewyk will earn $97,313 as will Meade County Sheriff/Coroner Ron Merwin. County Auditor Helen Hall Jensen will earn $65,000, County Treasurer Robin Shrake will earn $67,925 and County Register of Deeds Lana Anderson will earn $72,126.
The base salaries established in the county will give anyone taking out petitions to run for the office an idea of what the job pays, Derr said.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Commissioner Rich Liggett said of the resolution setting the base wage. “If you are going to apply for a job or run for a job, it’s nice to know what you are going to make.”
Derr shared information with the commission from an elected officials’ wage study. Counties participating included Minnehaha, Pennington, Butte, Brookings, Codington, Lawrence, Custer, Yankton, Davison, and Hughes Counties.
The study listed the average salary for each elected office with all counties included and with all counties except Pennington and Minnehaha included.
Here are the salaries:
Treasurer, all counties, $71,489. If the salaries of Pennington and Minnehaha are left out, the average salary drops to $66,705.
Auditor, all counties, $73,028. If the salaries of Pennington and Minnehaha are left out, the average salary drops to $65,416.
Register of Deeds, all counties, $70,803. If the salaries of Pennington and Minnehaha are left out, the average salary drops to $64,771.
State’s Attorney, all counties, $98,280. If the salaries of Pennington and Minnehaha are left out, the average salary drops to $94,473.60.
Sheriff, all counties, $85,862.40. If the salaries of Pennington and Minnehaha are left out, the average salary drops to $80,288.
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek thanked Derr for his work on the wage study saying the numbers provided really helped.
