Meade County discusses redistricting

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission is hoping to see some preliminary redistricting maps for the county by mid- to late-October.
Every year after the census is completed, the South Dakota Legislature is constitutionally required to redraw its legislative district boundaries to accommodate shifts in population and ensure equal representation to all South Dakotans. These new boundaries are then implemented across South Dakota for the next 10 years.
The redistricting also applies to counties and cities within South Dakota.
The topic surfaced at the Meade County Commission meeting Tuesday in Sturgis.
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek said that when the county is looking at election boundaries they need to consider breaking up some of the larger precincts in the southern part of the county.
“They are so overwhelmed with the poll numbers,” he said.
As an example, Wieczorek said the southeast Piedmont precinct often has voters out the door most of the day on election day.
“At other precincts they are just walking in and voting,” he said.
Meade County Auditor Kevin Forrester said he attended a session at the recent county officials conference in Rapid City that focused on redistricting and revealed a computer program plug-in for the county’s Geographic Information System(GIS) to help with redistricting.
The plug-in was installed on the county equalization office’s GIS and redistricting possibilities were tested recently, Forrester told the commissioners.
“They are going to be ready to share here after we look at it a little bit more. That will help with the shuffling of the population and the division of that,” he said.
The county still has safeguards behind that program to make sure the splits are addressed properly to every address in the county’s total vote system, Forrester said.
Forrester said he hasn’t looked at any of the precinct population data yet.
“The beauty of this tool is that it allows us to shuffle that sort of stuff around very quickly and easily, and come up with new numbers and new scenarios,” he said.
Wieczorek said his point was that the county should be looking at numbers at the precinct level to determine the best breakdown.
Commissioner Doreen Creed asked if members of the Piedmont Board of Trustees are elected at large, or from districts within the community.
Wieczorek said Piedmont is considered a Class 3 Municipality under South Dakota law and members of the Board of Trustees are elected at-large. But because of population growth in the community, Piedmont may be moved to a Class 2 in which trustees would be elected from two districts.
It would be nice if at that time of the change, the county could match up the precincts to match the trustee districts, Wieczorek said.
“We’re going to go through a lot of Crayons redrawing the lines,” he said.
Commissioner Rod Bradley asked Forrester about the timing of the redistricting.
Forrester said the state requires that redistricting be done by the first part of March.
“January 1 is not what the law says, but we better have a good idea of where we’re going to go by that time,” he said.
Bradley asked when the commission might see some drafts of proposed precinct changes due to the new census numbers.
“Maybe late October or the first part of November we could start looking at some drafts then? Does that sound reasonable?” Bradley asked.
Forrester said it did sound reasonable, and said he and equalization staff would continue to work on the project and present information to the commission in the near future.
State law requires that the board of county commissioners, at its regular meeting in February of each year ending in the numeral 2, shall change the boundaries of the commissioner districts if such change is necessary in order that each district contain as near as possible an equal number of residents, as determined by the last preceding federal decennial census.
SOUTH DAKOTA REDISTRICTING TIMETABLE FOR 2021
• Sept. 30 - New-Format Data Released by U.S. Census Bureau
• Sept. 30 - Committee Meeting to Finalize Draft Maps for October Tour
• Oct. 11-13 - Redistricting Committees Holding Meetings Across the State. A meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Black Hills State University satellite campus Room 112, 4300 Cheyenne Blvd., Box Elder
• Oct. 18 - Committee Meeting to Discuss and Incorporate Public Feedback
• Oct. 25 - Committee Meeting to Finalize Draft Maps for Special Session
• Nov. 8 - Special Session to Adopt Legislation Regarding Redistricting
• Dec. 1 - Constitutional Deadline for Legislature to Complete Redistricting
